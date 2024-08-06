The Roots' Davy Guy Shares 'Pinky Ring' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dave Guy’s unmistakable and distinct tone and sensibility while playing the trumpet set him apart from his peers. He has recorded on some of present day’s most iconic funk, soul and pop albums, currently performs with The Roots live and on The Tonight Show. Next up for Guy, he is set to release his debut album, Ruby, on September 20th via Big Crown Records. Throughout the album, he explores New York Jazz and pushes the boundaries of the genre by incorporating shades of hip hop and soul, making it both unique and modern. Now, he shares his latest single, “Pinky Ring."

"Pinky Ring" is a groovy, genre-defying tune that could both be sampled by Kendrick Lamar or soundtrack a lost Ralph Bakshi cartoon. It starts with a synth intro reminiscent of Vangelis, then gives way to a heavy downbeat where Dave effortlessly finds his pocket. He wastes no notes as the verses and choruses trade off, taking the listener on a journey steeped in vibes and rhythm.

“Pinky Ring” follows previous singles “7th Heaven” featuring backing vocals by Clairo’s Claire Cottrill and with whom Guy recently backed during her performance on The Tonight Show, “I’ll Follow You,” “Footwork” and “Morning Glory.” Big Crown Records also recently released a live version of “Footwork,” filmed at Diamond Mine Studio in Queens, New York – the same studio where the album was recorded. Watch “Footwork (Live at Diamond Mine)” HERE.

Raised in NYC's East Village, Dave was surrounded by hip-hop and the hustle that defined the city in the '90s. In those formative days, he and his playing were influenced by jazz greats like Donald Byrd and Hugh Masekela but also by the Native Tongue sounds of A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul. His time at LaGuardia Performing Arts High School furthered this path. Dave remembers sharing playing time with Big Crown co-founder Leon Michels and drumming powerhouse Homer Steinweiss. It was here that Dave's voice as a player began to take shape and continued to be refined through his studies at the Manhattan School of Music and The New School, and then playing with Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Charles Bradley & Menahan Street Band, The Sugarman 3 and more and lending his playing to records from the likes of Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson, Pharell, The, Lee Fields, Al Green, and many others.

As fate would have it, a classic case of “when one door shuts, another opens” was really what got the ball rolling on the album. "I never wanted to force my own project," Dave explains. "There was always a lot going on between things—the timing was never right." But then, The Tonight Show had to pause during the 2023 Writers' Strike and, unexpectedly, there was a free moment. Within days Dave started recording at NYC’s fabled Diamond Mine Studio with Steinweiss and Movshon. What started out as just looking to make music and create, quickly took shape and direction and they ended up laying down something wildly special and authentic. An album of songs that capture different moods and an invitation into the world as Dave Guy sees it and feels it.

Ruby is a record that mixes Dave Guy’s musical influences with the energies of the city that raised him. It also features stunning cover art by renowned NYC-based multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams. Pre-save / pre-order Ruby here: https://bigcrownrecords.com/store/ruby.

‘RUBY’ TRACK LISTING

01 - 7th Heaven

02 - Footwork

03 - I'll Follow You

04 - Morning Glory

05 - Pinky Ring

06 - Diamond Encore

07 - Still Standing

08 - Dave Wants You

09 - Drony Boy

10 - Quesodillas

11 - The Green Door

12 - Ruby's Rubies

Photo Credit: Sesse Lind

