The Rolling Stones Kick Off Stadium Tour in Houston

By: Apr. 29, 2024
Sunday night, The Rolling Stones kicked off their highly anticipated STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS to a fired-up audience at the sold-out NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Best known for their timeless hits and unparalleled stage presence, The Stones wasted no time in delivering a show to remember. Fans erupted as the legendary rockers launched into their classic repertoire, treating fans to iconic hits such as "Gimme Shelter," "Paint It Black," and "Start Me Up." The band also delighted the crowd with fan-favorite deep cuts like “Out Of Time” and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS, such as “Angry,” “Mess It Up” and “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven.” The Stones closed out the show with the renowned hit “Satisfaction.”

Mick’s unmistakable charisma and boundless energy had the audience on their feet from start to finish. Keith’s masterful guitar riffs echoed through the charged stadium and Ronnie captivated fans with his infectious enthusiasm and signature guitar-weaving magic, which made for a night of unforgettable music.

The STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS will make stops in a total of 16 cities across the US and Canada, with stops in Houston, Glendale, Las Vegas, Seattle, East Rutherford, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. Additional tickets have been released in select cities. The Stones will also make a stop at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. Full tour routing is below.  

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. In 2022, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

AEG Presents’ Concerts West is the promoter of the Stones Tour ’24 Hackney DiamondsFor ticket information, visit www.rollingstones.com

STONES TOUR ’24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS SET LIST:

1. Start Me Up
2. Get Off My Cloud
3. Rocks Off
4. Out Of Time
5. Angry
6. Beast Of Burden
7. Mess It Up
8. Tumbling Dice
9. Can’t Always Get What You Want 
10. Little T&A
11. Sympathy For The Devil
12. Gimme Shelter
13. Honky Tonk Women
14. Miss You
15. Paint It Black
16. Jumping Jack Flash
17. Sweet Sound Of Heaven
18. Satisfaction

THE ROLLING STONES – STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS
sponsored by AARP

Sunday, April 28, 2024                     NRG Stadium                                    Houston, TX                            
Thursday, May 2, 2024                     Jazz Fest                                            New Orleans, LA
Tuesday, May 7, 2024                      State Farm Stadium                         Glendale, AZ                        
Saturday, May 11, 2024                   Allegiant Stadium                             Las Vegas, NV                                     
Wednesday, May 15, 2024               Lumen Field                                      Seattle, WA                            
Thursday, May 23, 2024                   MetLife Stadium                              East Rutherford, NJ    
Sunday, May 26, 2024                      MetLife Stadium                              East Rutherford, NJ    
Thursday, May 30, 2024                   Gillette Stadium                               Foxboro, MA                      
Monday, June 3, 2024                      Camping World Stadium                  Orlando, FL                            
Friday, June 7, 2024                         Mercedes-Benz Stadium                  Atlanta, GA                            
Tuesday, June 11, 2024                    Lincoln Financial Field                     Philadelphia, PA                
Saturday, June 15, 2024                   Cleveland Browns Stadium              Cleveland, OH                       
Thursday, June 20, 2024                  Empower Field at Mile High            Denver, CO                            
Thursday, June 27, 2024                  Soldier Field                                     Chicago, IL                            
Sunday, June 30, 2024                      Soldier Field                                     Chicago, IL                            
Friday, July 5, 2024                           BC Place                                            Vancouver, BC                       
Wednesday, July 10, 2024                SoFi Stadium                                    Los Angeles, CA                       
Saturday, July 13, 2024                    SoFi Stadium                                    Los Angeles, CA                       
Wednesday, July 17, 2024                Levi’s® Stadium                                Santa Clara, CA 

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones


