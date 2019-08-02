The Rocket Summer Releases New Album SWEET SHIVERS Today

The Rocket Summer's "mastermind (Billboard)," multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and performer, Bryce Avary, shares what he calls his "introspective, restful, melancholic yet high-energy, often dance-inducing" new album, Sweet Shivers, out today, August 2, 2019.

The Sweet Shivers cover is quintessential to the theme of perspective that's laced throughout the album, and because Avary took the photo himself, there's a nod to the fact that this record is also deeply personal. Billboard reports, "The album's title derives from the same epiphany Avary had with the bee (as well as a lyric from a track called "Blankets"), as he puts it: "A feeling of excitement and joy in the unknown, even if the unknown itself is more dressed up in less than ideal feelings of uncertainty. A letting go of sorts; beauty in the free fall."

Avary hand-picked each musical choice that comprises the final results heard on the album. The production is what really makes this record special. Avary explains, saying:

This was a really thrilling album to make from a production standpoint. My real life largely consists of my head deep in gear and songs. I've been slowly collecting assortments of analog outboard gear, various analog keyboards, tube microphones, toy instruments, drums, amps etc for years and this album has thus far been the culmination of that. I played all instruments outside of the computer. All real synths, guitars, drums (I used an mpc + live drum up for Slomo due to the hip hop feel of it) no auto tune on the vocals etc. I wanted the record to sound modern, experimental and fresh, but deeply human and... "chewy." I wouldn't rely on the "what can the computer do for me here." I made this record from an old school approach, which is a relatively dying art, and honestly a hard one to commit to, but if anything, it yields rewarding results that to me just feels human which is so so so important. At least for this album. We'll see where the future goes but this is album is definitely a snapshot in time that I'll never forget, both on the production approach and songs themselves coming from a more therapeutic place. I can't wait to hear these songs come to life in a live setting with the RS community, when they make it theirs. I'm very blessed to have them, and music is one of the greatest gifts we have. I'm humbled to get to be a part of this.

The Rocket Summer recently announced a 28-date North American tour. Fans will not only get to hear the new songs live for the first time, but can look forward to singing along to their favorite TRS classics. The up to 2-hour sets will have the quintessential high octane energy that Avary brings to every performance, balanced with intimate, cerebral moments, a delicate craft that Avary has curated and evolved since the dawn of his career.

VIP packages are available for all shows and include: one (1) general admission ticket, early entrance, an acoustic performance, an exclusive VIP tour laminate, a signed poster, and a meet & greet that includes a photo opp. An optional add-on is also available for anyone who wants a signed vinyl copy of Sweet Shivers. VIP and general admission tickets are all on-sale now. Tickets & details can be found at therocketsummer.com.

Avary writes to his fans: "The Rocket Summer Tour 2019. It's time. Playing live and living within the spirit of the collective heartbeat we share inside these rooms, around these songs, is like oxygen to me. Join me as I finally come up for air. My band and I, along with you, plan to annihilate the spirit of the mundane and throw color into the grey night after night. I need this, I need you and I can't wait to see you soon."

The new album, Sweet Shivers, was announced alongside a pre-order campaign, including exclusive limited items ranging from handwritten lyrics to vinyl test pressings, and instruments used on the recording, many of which sold out within hours of launch. Avary's "long-awaited (Alternative Press)," seventh studio album, Sweet Shivers was crafted between a rural Texan cabin and Los Angeles, bringing a broad perspective that permeates the album. Like the bumblebee that graces the album's cover who sees color differently than humans, the collection of songs invites listeners to try on a new perceptive lens. The album is Avary's first since 2016's critically-acclaimed Zoetic which was praised by New Noise Magazine as "undoubtedly The Rocket Summer's best release," and marks another defiant step forward in his sonic evolution following sold out dates on his most recent headlining tour.

SWEET SHIVERS TOUR DATES

September:

9/10 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

9/12 - 3TEN - Austin, TX

9/13 - The Kessler - Dallas, TX

9/14 - White Oak Upstairs - Houston, TX

9/17 - The Social - Orlando, FL

9/19 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

9/20 - Masquerade Hell - Atlanta, GA

9/21 - Cat's Cradle Back Room, Carrboro, NC

9/22 - Visulite - Charlotte, NC

9/24 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

9/25 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

9/27 - ONCE Somerville - Boston, MA

9/28 - Gramercy - New York, NY

9/29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

October:

10/1 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

10/3 - Musica - Akron, OH

10/4 - The Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

10/5 - Chop Shop - Chicago, IL

10/6 - Amsterdam - Minneapolis, MN

10/8 - Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

10/10 - Marquis - Denver, CO

10/11 - In The Venue - Salt Lake City, UT

10/13 - Crocodile - Seattle, WA

10/14 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

10/16 - Starline, Oakland, CA

10/17 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA

10/18 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

10/19 - Bunkhouse Saloon - Las Vegas, NV





Related Articles View More Music Stories