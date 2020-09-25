The Right Offs Release New Album BARDO

The Right Offs are a trio hailing from New Haven, Connecticut. They were named one of the Best Emerging New England artists of 2017.

The Right Offs, have just revealed their new album "Bardo," today!

Hailing from New Haven, Connecticut, they quickly built a hometown reputation as a vital and unforgettable live act as they have been named one of the Best Emerging New England artists of 2017 and their intensity has only grown from there with their high octane performances. The Right Offs are a trio who consistently channel all the joy, grit, and energy they can muster into their epic and unique brand of rock. Out front, the bold and soulful vocals of singer/songwriter/guitarist Maxwell Omer are instantly memorable. Max is backed up by the dynamic rhythm and resonance of Than Rolnick on bass and Bob Rock on drums. Their last release Live at the 9, is an unsparing live set captured at a storied hometown venue. It's a resounding affirmation of the trio's core strength: the skill and explosive presence they bring to a stage. It's also a prequel to another leap forward, a snapshot of a band positioned for their next challenge.

The Right Off's "Bardo" is out via all digital outlets today.

Listen to the album below!

https://open.spotify.com/album/1F67SAltddYQzNSll8C70C?si=E2t0xgjFSbaM82ZkJtgtdg

Watch the new video for lead single "Post Bone Savy" here!

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You