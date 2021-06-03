The Revivalists' David Shaw Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, musician, and producer David Shaw has announced headlining tour dates in support of his debut self-titled solo album, out now via his own imprint Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records. The tour will kick off this summer with back-to-back shows on July 2nd and 3rd in Key West, FL and make stops through Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas, wrapping with two nights in Nantucket on July 20th and 21st. Tickets are on sale now for all summer dates.

Then, this winter, Shaw will hit the road again starting December 4th in Atlanta, GA with performances in Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. He'll also be stopping at Bowery Ballroom in New York City on December 17th and then will close out the run in Washington, DC on December 18th. Full routing below. General on sale for the winter dates begins June 4th at 10am local time. For all ticketing details, please visit www.davidshaw.com. Accompanying Shaw on the upcoming outing is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including PJ Howard [drums] and Chris Gelbuda [guitar] - who also appear on David Shaw - as well as Pete Murano [guitar], Andriu Yanovski [Keys], and Noah Young [bass].

"I'm extremely excited to bring this new project out on the road. These songs were made to be played LIVE," shares Shaw. "It's going to be very interesting to see how they evolve with the addition of a very important ingredient to the mix. All of you! I can't wait to see all those faces I've missed over this past year. You know who you are! See you all real soon!"

Produced by Jack Splash (4-time Grammy award-winning producer of Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange, Valerie June, St Paul and The Broken Bones), the recently released 12-track LP showcases Shaw's true self, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth - PRESS HERE to listen. With his new music, The Revivalists front man and enigmatic talent follows the direction of his own internal compass as a solo artist, riling up his raw rock 'n' roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. David Shaw features the singles "Got Me Feeling Good," "Heavy Soul," "Shivers," "Shaken" and "Promised Land," which have collectively garnered nearly three million streams and received early support from Billboard, SPIN, NPR, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter. In addition to Howard and Gelbuda, Shaw's backing band on the album also features Neal Francis [vocals/guitar] and Mike Starr [bass].

Tomorrow, Friday, June 4th, Shaw will conclude his 5-show weekly livestream series "From The City To The Swamp" via Mandolin at Chicago's legendary venue The Metro with a performance featuring new songs from the album, deep cuts, acoustic versions, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, PRESS HERE.

Shaw initially planted the seeds for his new solo songs as he toured behind The Revivalists' 2018 acclaimed album Take Good Care, playing to sold-out venues and their biggest festival crowds to date (including opening for The Rolling Stones). In addition to their platinum breakout single "Wish I Knew You" and four studio albums, the chart-topping band has racked up 525 million global streams, numerous Alternative and Triple A chart hits including several #1s, and major media recognition and TV appearances including Austin City Limits, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and TODAY. Shaw also spearheaded the creation of The Revivalists' Rev Causes, the band's philanthropic umbrella fund which supports the essential work of organizations handpicked by the band dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, health, and environment. These organizations include Center for Disaster Philanthropy, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Songs for Kids Foundation, Upturn Arts, Everytown for Gun Safety, and more. As a proud Ohio native, David also created, produces, and hosts the Big River Get Down in Hamilton, OH, - an annual two-night concert event that gives back to the ongoing renaissance of his hometown, donating all proceeds to the City of Hamilton's 4th of July fireworks and RiversEdge Concert Series.

This summer, The Revivalists will return to the stage with back-to-back reduced capacity shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 10th and 11th with Neal Francis supporting. The acclaimed eight-piece band is also set to perform at Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY on August 28th and at The Fillmore in New Orleans on October 16th for Jazz Fest. For more info on these shows and The Revivalists' upcoming tour dates, visit www.therevivalists.com.

UPCOMING DAVID SHAW LIVESTREAMS

June 4 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro

UPCOMING DAVID SHAW SHOWS

July 2 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theater

July 3 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theater

July 6 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

July 7 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

July 9 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

July 10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

July 20 - Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

July 21 - Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

December 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

December 5- Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley

December 8 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

December 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

December 11 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

December 14 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

December 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

December 17 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

December 18 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage