The Prophet Announces The End Of His Career With 'From The Hard' Concept

A new trailer was released for the upcoming project.

Aug. 2, 2022  

After more than 35 years of making music and performing, the time has come for DJ The Prophet to wrap up his career. All good things must come to an end, and that includes years of producing music and playing live for some of the world's most dedicated party lovers. It's a bittersweet feeling, but he is nonetheless proud to present his unique farewell concept, From The Hard. It's time to set foot on stage all around the world and do it once again, for the very last time.

When it comes to DJ The Prophet, it's all about making memories, and that's precisely what From The Hard is all about - a celebration of memories from more than three decades, as well as the creation of new memories that will last for a lifetime. This unique concept will take visitors on a journey through the history of DJ The Prophet, and provide an appropriate send off for one of the biggest legends the Harder Styles scene has ever known.

Alongside a spectacular series of shows, DJ The Prophet also plans to release a lot of new music, both Hardstyle and Hardcore, touching upon the many different elements of his long lived and heavily impactful artist career.

With so many years of creating music under his belt, the time has come to bring as much music to the ears of the people as possible. Alongside from releasing hidden treasures from his catalogue, he will work with new artists he's never worked before to make a real musical impact in his final year.

DJ The Prophet is one of the creators of both Hardstyle and Hardcore music. His impact on the world of the Harder Styles is simply indescribable - his contributions helped form these worlds into what they are today. DJ The Prophet is the creator of the anthems for countless events and performed at the world's biggest festivals such as Qlimax, EDC, Tomorrowland, Thunderdome and of course, Defqon.1.

He is one of the few acts who has succeeded in maintaining a thriving career from the early days until the modern era. Now, his energy is primarily spent on helping develop artists' careers, mentoring them and growing his multiple music businesses.

Watch the trailer for the new concept here:



