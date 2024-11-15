The Philly Specials and Mt. Joy Unite for Newest Single 'Santa Drives An Astrovan'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie rockers, Mt. Joy joined The Philly Specials in the studio to transform their signature "Jesus Drives An Astrovan," into the new holiday groove, "Santa Drives An Astrovan," complete with harmonies, sleigh bells, handclaps, and a piano under-lick that plays, "Jingle Bells."

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn rewrote the lyrics to their hit, trades verses with Jason Kelce and draws a vivid picture of a hippie Santa Clause cruising along in the classic Chevy minivan. Quinn and Kelce duet singing, "when I see those reindeer on the roof, I'll know I've made it, when my doobie smoking Santa puts my name upon his nice list, he said, son you're famous in Philly, you'll always be famous in Philly, and you know you'll always be winning, when you're coming home for Christmas, I don't wanna see those tears again, you know Santa drives an Astrovan."

"It was a Top 5 day of my life when I got asked to come sing with Jason Kelce and The Philly Specialsgang," says Matt Quinn. "I am a massive Eagles fan, so getting to go to a studio and make music with some of my favorite athletes was all time for me. I remember sitting in the studio watching Jordan Mailata sing incredibly well when the idea of making a Christmas song out of "Astrovan" popped into my mind. So, I guess I should credit Jordan for that.

"I ran the idea by executive producer Connor Barwin and Jason and from there, the ideas just started spinning right away," he continues. "Between Connor, Jason and producer Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs), there really is a rare blend of joy and genius. I saw right away why these guys are so successful at everything they do. They ran with the idea right away, and I wrote some lyrics. The rest of Mt. Joy members and I recorded our parts in LA with Caleb Nelson."

"Santa Drives An Astrovan' really captures both the heart and the joy of the whole project," says Charlie Hall. "It was instantly seamless and completely jubilant to have Matt and Mt. Joy team up with The Philly Specials for this one."

"Santa Drives An Astrovan" is the third single from The Philly Specials following the iTunes #1 holiday chart topping Kelce and Stevie Nicks duet, "Maybe This Christmas," and the #8 positioned Jason, Travis, and Boyz II Men collaboration, "It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights),"all released ahead of the upcoming, A Philly Special Christmas Party due November 22 on Vera Y Records.

Pre-orders are now open on The Philly Specials official website for the limited-edition white vinyl pressing of A Philly Special Christmas Party. Proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to support Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Holiday Toy Drive and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Snowflake Station in addition to other Philadelphia based organizations.

A Philly Special Christmas Special raised over $3M and singles, "This Christmas," "All I Want for Christmas is You," "Fairytale of Philadelphia," and "Pretty Paper," have garnered over 10M streams across platforms, "Fairytale of Philadelphia" reached #1 on iTunes, 50,000 copies have been sold on vinyl and the stop motion special created by unPOP Animation, A Philly Special Christmas Special,has been viewed over 700,000 times with 10,000 live viewers tuning in to its premiere on Thanksgiving night. Its predecessor in 2022, A Philly Special Christmas, immediately sold out its limited pressing. The record reached four top ten spots on various Billboard Music Charts including #1 on the Compilation Albums Chart. A Philly Special Christmas donated over $1M to local charities including Children's Crisis Treatment Center and fulfilled the wish lists of Philadelphia School District teachers via Donors Choose.

