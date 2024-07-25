Video: The Oak Ridge Boys Release New Music Video 'Promised Land' Honoring Joe Bonsall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys pay tribute to their beloved Joe Bonsall with the new music video for “Promised Land,” from their album ‘Front Porch Singin’’ released by Lightning Rod Records in 2021.

“Promised Land,” written by Ashley Monroe resonated with fans originally, and with the sudden news of Bonsall’s passing, the Oaks’ legions of fans quickly began posting the song in Joe’s memory. While also mourning the loss of their friend and fifty-year bandmate, the Oaks discussed creating the perfect tribute to their brother, and William Lee Golden suggested a music video for “Promised Land.” The video, directed by Brandon Wood / IndieBling was premiered by People.com.

“I called Ashley Monroe and asked her to write a song for our ‘Front Porch Singin’’ album,” shares Duane Allen. “We spoke about what we were looking for. Within a few days, Ashley sent “Promised Land.” I loved it immediately and sent it to David Cobb. He wrote back “home run”! When we got into the studio, the magic happened. David voiced Joe in a lower key than normal so he could almost talk this message. I feel that David captured Joe’s heart and soul. Our “OOO’s“ are only heard at the end of this masterpiece.”

The Oak Ridge Boys continue to tour the country on their American Made Farewell Tour, which is still being booked. The Boys were also excited to launch their new website recently with a new look, store, videos, and more!

The Oak Ridge Boys have received four Academy of Country Music, two American Music, five Billboard, four Country Music Association, five Grammy, and twelve Gospel Music Association Dove awards, to name a few. They are members of the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. They have achieved seventeen #1 hits, including “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Trying To Love Two Women,” “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free,” “American Made,” and the unforgettable “Elvira.” With an astounding thirty-seven Top 20 country hits, with twelve gold, three platinum, and one double-platinum album, The Oak Ridge Boys have long made their mark in every facet of the gospel, pop, and country music industry.



William Lee Golden (1965) and Duane Allen (1966) joined the group in the late sixties, followed by Richard Sterban in 1972 and Joe Bonsall in 1973. Ben James joined in January 2024 following Bonsall’s retirement.

Joe Bonsall retired from the road in January 2024 and spent the next few months finishing his personal memoir, I See Myself: Musings and Memories of a Blessed Life, which will be released in mid-November.

Upcoming Oak Ridge Boys Tour Dates Include:

JUL 31 - Ocean City Music Pier / Ocean City, N.J.

AUG 01 - Chemung County Fairgrounds / Horseheads, N.Y.

AUG 02 - Keswick Theatre / Glenside, Pa.

AUG 15 - Harvester Performance Center / Rocky Mount, Va.

AUG 16 - Harvester Performance Center / Rocky Mount, Va.

AUG 17 - Shenandoah Valley Music Festival / Orkney Springs, Va.

AUG 18 - Kentucky State Fair - Texas Roadhouse Main Stage / Louisville, Ky.

AUG 20 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 23 - Georgia Mountain Fair / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 29 - Midwest Old Threshers - Old Threshers Fairgrounds / Mount Pleasant, Iowa

SEP 05 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 06 - The Palace Theatre / Greensburg, Pa.

SEP 07 - Weinberg Center For The Arts / Frederick, Md.

SEP 08 - Wayne County Fair / Wooster, Ohio

SEP 12 - Prairie Band Casino & Resort - Great Lakes Ballroom / Mayetta, Kan.

SEP 13 - Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center / Shawnee, Okla.

SEP 14 - Waco Hippodrome Theatre / Waco, Texas

SEP 15 - Kansas State Fair / Hutchinson, Kan.

SEP 20 - Country Tonite Theater / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 21 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 01 - Beth White Fundraiser - Cowboy Dance Hall / Saratoga, Wyo.

OCT 05 - Mississippi Coliseum / Jackson, Miss.

OCT 06 - Pensacola Saenger Theatre / Pensacola, Fla.

OCT 18 - Turfway Park / Florence, Ky.

OCT 19 - Walker’s Bluff Casino / Carterville, Ill.

OCT 25 - Greenville Municipal Auditorium / Greenville, Texas

OCT 26 - Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

NOV 13 - Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

NOV 14 - Prairies Edge Casino Resort / Granite Falls, Minn.

NOV 16 - Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel / Tama, Iowa

NOV 21 - Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas / New Philadelphia, Ohio

NOV 22 - Macomb Center for the Performing Arts / Clinton Township, Mich.

NOV 23 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort / Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Photo Courtesy of The Oak Ridge Boys

Comments