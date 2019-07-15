The New Regime to Support Angels & Airwaves on Fall Tour

Angels & Airwaves member (and Nine Inch Nailsdrummer) Ilan Rubin is serving double duty this fall. As frontman of new rock act The New Regime, he'll be filling the direct support slot on Angels & Airwaves' North American fall tour. The multi-instrumentalist--also known for a successful stint with Paramore, as well as work with Beck, M83 and more--will be releasing new music to coincide with the trek. The tour runs from September 4th in Tempe, AZ and wraps on October 9th in Los Angeles, hitting major markets along the way such as New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.Dates are already selling out, so make sure you purchase remaining tickets on The New Regime's website, HERE.

"I'm looking forward to the upcoming Angels & Airwaves/The New Regime tour for many reasons. I'll be playing new material from The New Regime's first release on RED MUSIC and Angels will be performing for the first time in 7 years with new material as well. Doing double duty every night playing in both bands will keep everything intense and exciting," states Rubin about the upcoming tour.

The New Regime is also excited to announce that fans can expect new music coming soon. Stay up-to-date on the band by following them on socials (listed below).

Rubin, whose young age defies the amount of work he's already tackled, was recently called "Nine Inch Nails' secret weapon" (Metal Injection) and "one of rock's most in-demand drummers" (Louder). He got an early start, playing in bands and touring globally since the age of 9. Today, however, it can be argued that the multi-instrumentalist's best work happens when this one-man-band is fronting-and backing The New Regime.



The band's previous releases have been featured by massive press outlets such as Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NME, Alternative Press, and Modern Drummer and have seen them share the stage with Muse, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, The Used, Juliette Lewis, Alice In Chains, and more. With new music slotted to come out soon, Rubin is looking forward to continuing to reinvent the wheel and becoming a master of his own regime.

THE NEW REGIME TOUR DATES

09/04/19 - TEMPE, AZ @ MARQUEE THEATRE

09/06/19 - AUSTIN, TX @ EMO'S EAST*

09/07/19 - DALLAS, TX @ HOUSE OF BLUES*

09/09/19 - ATLANTA, GA @ MASQUERADE (HELL)*

09/10/19 - ORLANDO, FL @ HOUSE OF BLUES

09/11/19 - CHARLOTTE, NC @ THE FILLMORE UNDERGROUND

09/13/19 - SILVER SPRING, MD @ THE FILLMORE*

09/14/19 - PHILADELPHIA, PA @ THE FOUNDRY AT THE FILLMORE*

09/15/19 - BOSTON, MA @ PARADISE ROCK CLUB*

09/17/19 - NEW YORK, NY @ PLAYSTATION THEATER*

09/18/19 - CLEVELAND, OH @ HOUSE OF BLUES*

09/20/19 - DETROIT, MI @ THE FILLMORE

09/21/19 - CHICAGO, IL @ HOUSE OF BLUES*

09/22/19 - ST LOUIS, MO @ THE PAGEANT*

09/24/19 - DENVER, CO @ FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

09/25/19 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ THE UNION EVENT CENTER

09/27/19 - SEATTLE, WA @ SHOWBOX SODO

09/28/19 - PORTLAND, OR @ ROSELAND THEATER*

09/30/19 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE WARFIELD

10/01/19 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ THE BELASCO THEATER*

10/02/19 - ANAHEIM, CA @ HOUSE OF BLUES*

10/04/19 - LAS VEGAS, NV @ HOUSE OF BLUES

10/05/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA @ HOUSE OF BLUES*

10/06/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA @ HOUSE OF BLUES*

10/08/19 - ANAHEIM, CA @ HOUSE OF BLUES

10/09/19 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ THE BELASCO THEATER

* = SOLD OUT





