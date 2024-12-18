The New Mastersounds Share 'Gonna Get in My Way' Digital Single Ahead of Vinyl Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Longstanding international funk titans The New Mastersounds have announced a brand new live album, ‘Live at Cervantes Volume 1,’ available exclusively via the Color Red Vinyl Club. To celebrate the announcement, the UK-formed quartet has shared a digital single “Gonna Get in My Way,” featuring vocalist Shelby Kemp (The Lucky Strokes, Royal Horses) and Chris Spies on keyboards (The Lucky Strokes, Honey Island Swamp Band). The track originally featured vocalist Lamar Williams Jr, son of the late Allman Brothers bassist Lamar Williams and active touring vocalist for Trouble No More and Oteil and Friends, and appears on the group’s 2019 Billboard-charting record Shake It. Kemp offers a blues-driven Southern flair on the new live rendition, which can be heard below.

The Cervantes' performance was a standout highlight of The New Mastersounds’ 25th anniversary tour in January 2025 as the band embarked on their long-awaited post-COVID return to the states. Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom is a cornerstone in the band's 25-year-history as they've engaged in multiple sold out two-night runs over the years and the venue has been foundational in building the band's stateside audience. On the longstanding relationship with the venue, bandleader, guitarist, and Color Red founder, Eddie Roberts remarks, “This was a monumental weekend at our favorite club in the states. We captured two nights worth of material and look forward to sharing the energy in the room with our longtime fans and members of the Color Red Vinyl Club.”

The full live album features nine high-octane live renditions of songs that span the band's vast catalog. The album wouldn't be complete without fan favorites such as "MRG" and "San Frantico" rounding out side 2 of the record and bringing the stage to your speakers. Outside of the digital release of “Gonna Get in My Way,” the album will not be digitally distributed or available for purchase online or in record stores.

Color Red was founded by Roberts in 2018 as a record label rooted in collaborating to produce new original music by independent artists. Since its inception, the label has worked with artists including George Porter Jr., True Loves, W.R.D. (Robert Walter, Eddie Roberts, Adam Deitch), Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes, Freekbass, Omar Coleman, and several others to ensure their efforts are captured through dollar one. Entering its second year, the Color Red Vinyl Club is a subscription-based vinyl experience that is the only record club releasing brand new, original music by independent artists. Exclusive perks of the monthly vinyl program have included members-only vinyl colorways, enjoying records ahead of their street day, records signed by artists, access to specially curated bundles, and 15% off of all items in the Color Red online shop.

“Supporting the Color Red vinyl club is supporting real-life artists directly with no streaming platforms or middle man standing in the way,” says Roberts, “Each month we are extremely proud to present a brand new release that highlights our signature sound of vintage recording techniques with modern sounds.” Join the Color Red Vinyl Club & learn more about the program HERE.

Photo credit: Josh Miller

