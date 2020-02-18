The National Announce North American Tour With Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin & Sharon Van Etten

The National have announced North American dates to their already extensive 2020 tour. Kicking off at Shelburne, Vermont's The Green at Shelburne Museum on July 15th, the tour will include openers Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin and Sharon Van Etten. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 21st, at 10:00AM local time, except Shelburne, VT, at 11:00AM ET. For more information, visit www.americanmary.com.

The National on tour:

03/17 - Tokyo, JP - Zepp DiverCity*

03/18 - Tokyo, JP - Zepp DiverCity*

03/21 - Perth, AU - Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/22 - Perth, AU - Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/24 - Sydney, AU - ICC*

03/25 - Sydney, AU - ICC*

03/27 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall*

03/28 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall*

03/30 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre*

03/31 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre*

04/01 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre*

04/03 - Auckland, NZ - ASB Aotea Centre*

04/04 - Auckland, NZ - ASB Aotea Centre*

07/15 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum~

07/17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07/21 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre ~

07/23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07/25 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheatre ~

07/26 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

07/29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07/30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl %

07/31 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest +

08/01 Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang +

* w/ Phoebe Bridgers

~ with Lucy Dacus

+ with Julia Jacklin

%with Sharon Van Etten





