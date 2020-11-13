The Myrrhderers Announce Debut EP THE MYRRHDERERS SLEIGH CHRISTMAS

'The Myrrhderers Sleigh Christmas' is set to be released on November 20th.

The Myrrhderers (pronounced "The Murderers") are a punk supergroup featuring prominent members of the North Pole underground music scene. In 2020, Al Frankincense (Dead Kringles), Elliott Gold (Prancid), and Bill Myrrhey (Sleigher) entered the studio, putting to tape their debut, "The Myrrhderers Sleigh Christmas," an historic documentation of North Pole underground Christmas culture.

From time-honored carols like "Deck the Halls" to modern classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", The Myrrhderers' debut EP features hard-hitting versions of your favorite holiday songs, produced by land-based producers Jamie Hilsden of Man Alive (The Militia Group), Corey Ben-Yehuda of Usless I.D. (Fat Wreck Chords), and mixed by Vince Ratti (Bouncing Souls, Brand New, The Wonder Years, Tiny Moving Parts, Circa Survive).

"The Myrrhderers Sleigh Christmas" makes its worldwide debut November 20th, and will be followed up by "The Myrrhderers Sleigh Some More" only three weeks later on December 11th.

Discussing the first single, 'God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen' (out Friday, November 13th), Gold says, "Making Christmas punk music is a bit of a balancing act - you need to give the songs some kind of twist to make them work in a punk context, but you also don't want to push a song so far that it loses its original Christmas 'feeling'. This is one of the heavier tracks on the record, but we wanted to put it out first because we feel like it captures both sides of that equation, without compromising one for the sake of the other."

He adds, "Our scene isn't gonna be around forever. Since Bezos came along, there's been a lot less work up here, so most of our friends have moved south looking for a better life, and not to mention, less melty terrain. We figured if we don't document this now, it might never happen."

Buy the EP, stream the first single here: https://themyrrhderers.bandcamp.com/track/god-rest-ye-merry-gentlemen

'The Myrrhderers Sleigh Christmas' Track Listing

1. Deck the Halls

2. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

3. Do You Hear What I Hear?

4. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

5. Carol of the Bells

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You