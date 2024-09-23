The Murder Capital Return With New Single 'Can't Pretend To Know'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irish band The Murder Capital return with new song “Can’t Pretend To Know”, their first release of 2024. Building on a razor sharp riff and an anthem-in-waiting, the track synthesizes all that makes the Murder Capital such a distinctive and captivating band. The track was recorded in Los Angeles earlier this year with producer John Congelton (St Vincent, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten) in an intense and fast paced session that prioritized urgency, energy and freshness. It’s a track that points to the new era of The Murder Capital, carrying a new focus and clarity.

Frontman James McGovern talks about the track- “‘Can’t Pretend To Know’ is a whip of a tune that we made to feel like a hurricane of color and breathlessness. A surreal look at childhood innocence and all its replacers, those delicate bridges we burn as we move through the strangeways of our youth. Molded by everything we come into contact with. Learning lessons from toys. Playing the parts that are asked of us.” LISTEN HERE

Along with the single the band have announced a host of UK, European and Australian/New Zealand dates, including a run of shows supporting Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds in Europe. McGovern – a lyricist who’s never not composing ideas and a frontman who’s never not honing his stagecraft – will be watching the headliner, a songwriter’s songwriter and performer’s performer, “every single second”. Stay tuned for North American tour dates to be announced.

Live Dates w/ Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

October 13, 2024 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Sportaréna

October 15, 2024 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

October 17 2024 - Prague, Czechia - O2 Arena

October 18, 2024 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 20, 2024 - Milan, Italy - Milan Forum

October 22, 2024 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

October 24, 2024 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

October 25, 2024, Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

October 27, 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

October 30, 2024 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Aus/NZ -

March 31, 2025 - Wellington, NZ - San Fran

April 1, 2025 - Auckland, NZ - Tuning Fork

April 4, 2025 - Brisbane, AU - Brightside

April 5, 2025 - Sydney, AU - Crowbar

April 6, 2025 - Melbourne, AU - The Corner

April 8, 2025 - Perth, AU - The Rosemount

UK -

April 17, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - XOYO Birmingham

April 18, 2025 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

April 19, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke’s

April 21, 2025 - Leeds,UK - Brudenell Social Club

April 22, 2025 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

April 24, 2025 - London,UK - Outernet London

April 26, 2025 - Bristol, UK - SWX

2023 was a breakthrough year for The Murder Capital. The release of their second album Gigi’s Recovery saw widespread acclaim, and went to Number 1 in Ireland and broke the Top 20 in the UK album charts. The band embarked on their biggest tour of the US, and performed at many festivals around the world including defining sets at Coachella, Glastonbury and Rock En Seine. Their “Clown’s Reflection Tour” in the autumn was a huge success and culminated in a sold-out headline show at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre. More recently the group supported Pearl Jam in the UK and Europe as they played some of the biggest stages of their career to date.

Photo credit: Hugo Comte

Comments