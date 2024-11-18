The Murder Capital Releasing New Album 'Blindness, Share New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Murder Capital have announced their new album Blindness will be released on February 21, 2025. Alongside this announcement, the band has shared the latest track “Words Lost Meaning”.

“There’s what’s in front of us, in our immediate field of vision. There are the things we can touch, the love we can feel. Then there’s everything else. Blindness is the warped belief. The behind us. The secluded. Love at a distance. Faith in denial. Distorted patriotism. The fading face of moments in the rear view. Blindness brings it all into focus.” - The Murder Capital’s frontman, James McGovern

Blindness is the vividly realized, clear-sightedly ambitious new album from The Murder Capital. A record that’s both momentous and charged with momentum. That’s full of geography – of the mind, and of a Dublin-formed band whose members are now scattered around Ireland, London and Europe – yet bristles with the intense energy of an album finely wrought in three pacy weeks in the studio in Los Angeles. That’s intimate and simultaneously expansive. Eleven songs that don’t hang about in terms of grabbing the listener. It follows the critically acclaimed Gigi’s Recovery and their debut album, 2019’s When I Have Fears.

Blindness finds the band firing on all cylinders coming out of previous years of heavy touring after recording the album in LA with the Grammy-award winning producer John Congleton (Sleater-Kinney, Mannequin Pussy, Angel Olsen) who the band previously worked with on Gigi’s Recovery. The tracks came together quickly, in intense and fast paced sessions that prioritized urgency, energy and freshness. “He wanted us not to start demo-ing or layering any tracks, just phone-record everything. That way, by the time we got to the studio, no song was suffocated by what it needed to be, it was about what the song could become.” says McGovern.

With the new track “Words Lost Meaning”, The Murder Capital are revealing their most anthemic track to date, and follows the release of previous razor-sharp single “Can’t Pretend To Know”.

“'Words Lost Meaning' is where love goes to die,” says McGovern. “When the words ‘I love you’ are used without thought, without feeling, even as a way to close a conversation, they become stale and diffused. No words mean more than those three combined.”

Having just come off tour with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds across Europe, The Murder Capital have previously announced UK and Aus/NZ shows with more to come.

Aus/NZ -

March 31, 2025 – Wellington @ San Fran

April 1, 2025 – Auckland @ Tuning Fork

April 3, 2025 – Melbourne @ The Corner

April 4, 2025 – Brisbane @ Brightside

April 5, 2025 – Sydney @ Crowbar

April 7, 2025 – Perth @ The Rosemount

UK -

April 17, 2025 — Birmingham @ XOYO Birmingham

April 18, 2025 — Manchester @ New Century Hall

April 19, 2025 — Glasgow @ Saint Luke’s

April 21, 2025 — Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

April 22, 2025 — Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

April 24, 2025 — London @ Outernet London

April 26, 2025 — Bristol @ SWX

Photo credit: Hugo Comte

