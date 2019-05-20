The Lumineers Release Video For GLORIA Off Upcoming Album III

The Lumineers have released the music video for "Gloria," their first single from their upcoming full-length album III, out Sept 13th on Dualtone (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada, and Decca Records for the rest of the world. The new album is a cinematic narrative told in three chapters, with the songs from each chapter focusing on one primary character out of three generations of the fictional Sparks family. Each chapter will be released as an audio EP within the full-length album. The 3-song Chapter I audio EP was released in full this past Friday (5/17) and revolves around the family matriarch, Gloria Sparks. Subsequent chapters focus on Gloria's grandson Junior (Chapter II), and then her son Jimmy Sparks (Chapter III).

Each of the songs from The Lumineers' new album will also be released as individual music videos that collectively tell the visual story of the three generations of the Sparks family. In addition to the new "Gloria" music video, videos for the remaining Chapter I songs "Donna" and "Life In The City" will be released tomorrow (5/21) and Wednesday (5/22) respectively. All the videos are directed by Kevin Phillips and produced by Neighborhood Watch. Phillips is known for his films Super Dark Times and Too Cool For School. The videos for Gloria Sparks star actress Anna Cordell as Gloria and Josh Close as William (Gloria's husband).

III is the third album by two-time GRAMMY-nominated band The Lumineers, whose line up is original members and songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites plus Lauren Jacobson, Stelth Ulvang, Byron Isaacs and Brandon Miller. III follows two platinum albums the 2012 self-titled debut and the 2016 sophomore album Cleopatra. The single "Gloria", released April 4, quickly shot up to top ten at both the Triple A and Alternative formats, as well as the #1 positon on the Americana chart. The band has seen tremendous success at radio including 18 #1 hits on Triple A, Alternative and other radio charts, including "Ophelia" maintaining #1 for 13 weeks on Triple A. The Lumineers became only the second artist in history to hold the top slot on the Triple A chart for that length of time. The band has sold out tours across the world, with over 300,000 tickets sold on 2017's Cleopatra World Tour and ended with 27 sold out arena shows.

Starting in early summer, The Lumineers have plans to tour across the U.S. and Europe, including their biggest ever UK shows at The O2 Arena London, Manchester Arena, The SSE Hydro Glasgow, and dates across Europe including 3Arena Dublin, Le Zénith Paris and Verti Music Hall Berlin, as well as a string of festival dates that include Hangout, Bonnaroo, Tinderbox, Splendour in the Grass, Fuji Rock, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Sea.Hear.Now and more. Headline tour dates in the US and Canada have not yet been announced.





