The KVB Announce Fall North American Tour Dates

The KVB have announced a fall North American tour. The newly announced dates will be the band's debut North American tour and are rescheduled from this spring's shows which were cancelled due to reasons beyond the band's control. All tickets purchased will be transferred to the new dates and any ticket refunds will be available from the point of purchase. The KVB will be touring in support of their new Submersion EP, which will be released digitally on October 4 and available as a limited edition tour exclusive vinyl. The EP is comprised of two unreleased tracks from the Only Now Forever recording sessions, along with three remixes/alternate versions of tracks from the album. The upcoming tour will kick off in San Diego and includes shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and includes festival performances at Desert Daze and Levitation. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Blending reverb-soaked shoegaze with minimalist electronic production, The KVB's music reflected Nicholas Wood and Kat Day's mastery of atmosphere even as their sound evolved over the course of the 2010s. Early releases such as 2012's debut album, Always Then, dealt in brittle beats and sonic blasts that evoked Cabaret Voltaire and the Jesus and Mary Chain in equal measure, but the duo's style became more streamlined and sharp-edged on later efforts such as 2018's Only Now Forever.

Formed in 2010 by singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Wood as a solo project, The KVB got started with a number of limited cassettes and vinyl releases that included the single "The Black Sun" on FLA Records and the Into the Night EP on Downwards Records.



Vocalist/keyboardist/visual artist Kat Day joined Wood in 2011, and The KVB released its debut album, Always Then, in 2012 on Clan Destine Records. The duo kicked off a busy 2013 with the release of its second full-length, Immaterial Visions, for the Minimal Wave imprint Cititrax that February, then followed it with a remix EP featuring contributions by Regis and Silent Servant that May; in November, a reissue of 2011's previously limited-edition cassette release Minus One arrived on Brian Jonestown Massacre mastermind Anton Newcombe's A Records label.



The following year, the duo ventured to Newcombe's Berlin studio to track what would become theOut of Body EP, which A Records released later that year. This session marked the KVB's first recordings made outside of the duo's own home studio as well as the first time working with drummer Joe Dilworth, known for his work with Stereolab and Cavern of Anti-Matter. Wood and Day collected some of the more experimental output they recorded in 2014 on Mirror Being, which Invada released the following June.

The duo continued to move in a more experimental, heavily electronic direction on 2016's Of Desire,which The KVB recorded with vintage synths from Invada head Geoff Barrow's collection. The Fixation/White Walls EP followed in 2017, and that year the duo also issued a remastered, five-year anniversary edition of Always Then. For 2018's Only Now Forever, Day and Wood took a freer, more independent approach, recording on their own in their Berlin apartment for the better part of a year.

The KVB North American Tour Dates



10.11 - San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop

10.12 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

10.14 - San Franisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10.16 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

10.17 - Vancouver, BC @ The Clubhouse

10.18 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10.19 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10.20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

10.22 - Denver, CO @ Larmier Lounge

10.24 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10.25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10.26 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10.27 - Cleaveland, OH @ Mahalls

10.29 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison

10.30 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

10.31 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

11.01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

11.02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11.03 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

11.05 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

11.06 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11.08 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11.09 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11.10 - Austin, TX @ Levitation

11.12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11.13 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

11.14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo





