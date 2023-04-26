The Jungle Giants Announce North American Headline Tour Dates

Absolute titans of the Australian indie world, The Jungle Giants today announce a run of headline North American tour dates. During this run, the band will join the lineup San Francisco's infamous Outside Lands alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and The 1975, and take the stages of San Diego's BLEACHED Festival (an event delivered by the CRSSD Festival team).

The newly announced dates also boast major shows in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Vancouver. The artist ticket presale will begin on Thursday, April 27 at 10am local, and general on-sale is Friday, April 28 at 10am local.

Last month, The Jungle Giants returned with their new single "Trippin Up" - the first track and video from their upcoming fifth full-length record. The playful earworm renders the listener unable to resist the urge to groove along. Sonically vibrating between electropop and indie-rock, the genre-agnostic band won the praise of NME, Indie Shuffle, Acid Stag, and many others across the globe.

Following the release of their 2021 #1 ARIA Chart-topping fourth album Love Signs, the band has cemented their place as a dominant force down under and is now seeing their reach mushroom out across the globe.

Already this year, they have brought their free-spirited antics to the stages of Okeechobee Festival and M3F in the US, Laneway Festival in their home country, and an electrifying run of shows throughout Mexico. Over the coming months, The Jungle Giants will have no shortage of exciting and mysterious trails to follow towards the release of their fifth album.

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

August 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

August 5 - San Diego, CA - BLEACHED Festival

August 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Rooftop

August 10 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

August 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

August 13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival