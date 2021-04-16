The Joy Formidable Share New Lyric Video For 'Into The Blue'

Today The Joy Formidable are sharing a lyric video for their acclaimed new single, "Into The Blue" (watch below). "Into The Blue" marks the band's first new material since their kaleidoscopic 2018 album AAARTH.



Written in North Wales and later completed at their homes in Utah, "Into The Blue" arrives self-assured and forthright, in a world still trying to regain its footing, stalked by the specters of manipulation, mis-information, and trepidation.



For The Joy Formidable, "Into The Blue" has come to symbolize a period in which anything felt possible. The world stands in a fine balancing act where no bad deed can shock anymore, yet good things can still happen. It is this second side of the coin that brings a resilient, more ethereal quality and magic to "Into The Blue," as the band embraces a growth mindset, leaning into the idea that uncertainty needn't be something to fear. As lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan sings "You see me for what I am, I don't have to guess any more", a great strength is found in turning feelings of being unaccepted and misunderstood into self-love and connection. We find them abandoning the idea of safety and security from the wider world, and instead searching for it within, happy to be surprised by life again.



Bryan comments: "Into The Blue is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. It's about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."



This connection has flowed beyond the studio and into Joy Formidable's other creative passion, their community focused TJF Music Club. Launched in 2018, TJF Music gives fans access to exclusive music, online shows and much more, forging part of a much needed new culture of direct artist support which they hope other artists could follow to empower themselves. TJF Music Club has also become a cherished way of connecting with fans while touring has ceased and yet flourishes beyond.

Listen here: