The Jacques Share Video for New Single 'I Never Want To Be Your Boyfriend'

London four-piece The Jacques have shared the video for their new single, 'I Never Want To Be Your Boyfriend', a vivid montage of surreal imagery which sees footage of the band engulfed by fluorescent patterns and twisted, lysergic visions.

Opening to a driving bassline juxtaposed with swelling guitar lines, saccharine synths and nonchalant vocals, 'I Never Want To Be Your Boyfriend' is a reverb-drenched slice of dream-pop which builds through verses laden with evocative lyricism into infectious choruses which convey their intent from beneath a shroud of laid-back irreverence. The track was produced by Dan Swift (Snow Patrol/Ash), and recorded at both RAK and Rockfield Studios.

The video follows the announcement of an extensive tour for March including shows in Newcastle, Birmingham, Brighton and Bristol. The tour will follow shows in London and Paris this month, where they'll play Supersonic in Paris tonight (December 4th) and Dublin Castle in London on December 10th.

Having established a devoted following in both the UK and Europe since their formation five years ago, particularly in France where they are true indie-heroes, the band have taken their time evolving and crafting new material.

'I Never Want To Be Your Boyfriend' has had great support from Radio X, and follows the band's previous singles ' Alka-Seltzer ' - which premiered on BBC 6Music with Chris Hawkins and was added to the Radio X playlist - and ' Kiss The Pharaoh ', released earlier this year. The tracks are a thrilling taste of what's to come as they re-emerge from the shadows, back into the white-heat of the public eye.

TOUR DATES

2019

04/12 - Supersonic, Paris

10/12 - Dublin Castle, London





