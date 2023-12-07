The Ivy Announces Debut Album 'A Door Still Open'

Their debut album A Door Still Open will be out February 23, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 3 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour Photo 4 Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour

The Ivy Announces Debut Album 'A Door Still Open'

Dreamy alt synth-pop band The Ivy has announced their debut album A Door Still Open out February 23, 2024. PRESS HERE to pre-save. The new album sees the band experiment with various different sounds and truly has something for everyone!

Mostly written and recorded on a writing trip to Punta Mita, a small surf town in Mexico, A Door Still Open showcases the duo's knack for crafting catchy pop hooks that invite the listener in while fusing together synths and grunge-inspired guitars. The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth while challenging and overcoming the limiting beliefs and mindsets we grow up with.

“A Door Still Open is a deeply personal and stylistically diverse album exploring themes of comparison, overcoming vices, being present in the process of maturing, and much more. We believe we've provided something for everyone on this album while staying true to what has always inspired us throughout our career,” says The Ivy.

The Ivy will wrap their US Headline Tour tomorrow night with a special hometown show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For all ticketing info please visit wearetheivy.com.

The Ivy has been giving the fans a taste of the new album with previously released singles and music videos “Be Like You,” “Street Dog,” and “Good Faith”. While singles “Be Like You” and “Street Dog” take an angstier guitar heavy approach, “Good Faith” channels the beachy environment most of the album was written in.

Dubbed by Earmilk as “one of the most promising indie pop acts to come out of Oklahoma,” The Ivy burst onto the scene in 2017 when their songs “Gold” and “Have You Ever Been in Love” went viral climbing the Spotify charts and winning over critics and fans alike. Wyatt Clem (singer/songwriter/guitarist) and Shawn Abhari (songwriter/synth player/bassist) met studying at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Oklahoma City. Both grew up playing music from a very young age, Shawn started out on piano initially picking up the guitar when he was nine years old and Wyatt started playing guitar when he was 12.

Pulling influence from indie-rock as well as R&B and the blues, The Ivy have crafted their own unique sound garnering millions of streams. With three critically acclaimed EPs out, The Ivy have amassed fans all around the world, shared the stage with LANY and the Band Camino, performed at Lollapalooza, and are making indelible waves in the indie pop scene.

(Photo Credit – Austin West)


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
San Fermin Releases New Single My Love Is A Loneliness Photo
San Fermin Releases New Single 'My Love Is A Loneliness'

The third song to be pulled from their upcoming fifth studio album Arms (out February 16th via their burgeoning indie label Better Company Records), “My Love is a Loneliness” takes a bird's eye view of heartbreak, finding solace in the cyclical nature of loss and redemption.

2
Anastasia Coope Shares Her Original Holiday Song Cheshire Carol Photo
Anastasia Coope Shares Her Original Holiday Song 'Cheshire Carol'

Hailing from Cold Spring, a small town in upstate New York's Hudson Valley, the 21- year-old vocalist/producer/painter, Anastasia Coope, is a formidable talent in several arenas, but it's her striking baritone— a haunting, resonant timbre that can shift from spectral to serrated— which may first draw listeners in.

3
311 Added to KROQs 32nd Annual Almost Acoustic Christmas Photo
311 Added to KROQ's 32nd Annual Almost Acoustic Christmas

311 will join already-announced acts like The Offspring, Garbage, Bleachers, Portugal. The Man, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar, and The Beaches for KROQ’s annual holiday tradition. The show raises funds for two Los Angeles-based youth-oriented organizations: Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.

4
Video: Bella Moore Shares Video for Debut Single Benny Valentine Photo
Video: Bella Moore Shares Video for Debut Single 'Benny Valentine'

Los Angeles-based artist Bella Moore returns with the video for her debut single “Benny Valentine,” released this summer via Rain Phoenix’s label, LaunchLeft. The video is directed by Ben Howley (Limo) and follows Bella on a whimsical summer night with a lover, perfectly encapsulating the hauntingly beautiful essence of the track.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING