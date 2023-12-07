The Ivy Announces Debut Album 'A Door Still Open'

Dreamy alt synth-pop band The Ivy has announced their debut album A Door Still Open out February 23, 2024. PRESS HERE to pre-save. The new album sees the band experiment with various different sounds and truly has something for everyone!

Mostly written and recorded on a writing trip to Punta Mita, a small surf town in Mexico, A Door Still Open showcases the duo's knack for crafting catchy pop hooks that invite the listener in while fusing together synths and grunge-inspired guitars. The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth while challenging and overcoming the limiting beliefs and mindsets we grow up with.

“A Door Still Open is a deeply personal and stylistically diverse album exploring themes of comparison, overcoming vices, being present in the process of maturing, and much more. We believe we've provided something for everyone on this album while staying true to what has always inspired us throughout our career,” says The Ivy.

The Ivy will wrap their US Headline Tour tomorrow night with a special hometown show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For all ticketing info please visit wearetheivy.com.

The Ivy has been giving the fans a taste of the new album with previously released singles and music videos “Be Like You,” “Street Dog,” and “Good Faith”. While singles “Be Like You” and “Street Dog” take an angstier guitar heavy approach, “Good Faith” channels the beachy environment most of the album was written in.

Dubbed by Earmilk as “one of the most promising indie pop acts to come out of Oklahoma,” The Ivy burst onto the scene in 2017 when their songs “Gold” and “Have You Ever Been in Love” went viral climbing the Spotify charts and winning over critics and fans alike. Wyatt Clem (singer/songwriter/guitarist) and Shawn Abhari (songwriter/synth player/bassist) met studying at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Oklahoma City. Both grew up playing music from a very young age, Shawn started out on piano initially picking up the guitar when he was nine years old and Wyatt started playing guitar when he was 12.

Pulling influence from indie-rock as well as R&B and the blues, The Ivy have crafted their own unique sound garnering millions of streams. With three critically acclaimed EPs out, The Ivy have amassed fans all around the world, shared the stage with LANY and the Band Camino, performed at Lollapalooza, and are making indelible waves in the indie pop scene.