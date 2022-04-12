The Interrupters Announce New Album with Lead Track 'In The Mirror'

The Interrupters will release their fourth studio album, In The Wild, on August 5 via Hellcat/Epitaph Records. The 14-track opus is a story of survival and resilience from a band that boldly rejects the easy impulses of simply repeating what's worked before.

Today, The Interrupters shared the album's first single, "In the Mirror." On the infectious, adrenaline-fueled track, Aimee Interrupter sings, "Took me a long time to come clean / To be honest, the truth's so ugly / Took me a long time to come home, I didn't think you'd get me," hinting at the stories to come.

"I fell into so many self-destructive patterns trying to come to terms with my childhood," Aimee Interrupter says of the inspiration for the song. "I spent so long trying to run from the pain. No matter how far I ran, there I was.... I realized I needed to make peace with who I saw in the mirror."

Kevin Kerslake - director of such iconic films as Nirvana: Live! Tonight! Sold Out! and The Ramones: We're Outta Here! - helmed the official video for "In The Mirror." Finding another gear in the two-tone aesthetic, Kerslake captures the band in an endlessly mesmerizing array of fractured reflections, inspired by classic television (the "Mirror Image" episode of The Twilight Zone), film (Orson Welles' Lady From Shanghai), videos (Talking Heads' "Once In A Lifetime" and The Police's "Every Breath You Take") and even the work of Old Hollywood glamour photographer George Hurrell.

After supporting Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour, one of the biggest rock n' roll tours of 2021, The Interrupters will return to the road this summer with Flogging Molly. The co-headline run will kick off at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on June 7 and include a June 30 show at Pier 17 in New York City. Tiger Army and The Skints will support on all dates. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available here.

During the COVID lockdown, Aimee Interrupter, partner and guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse (drums) and Justin (bass), built a home studio in their garage. In this cocoon-like environment, Aimee found the strength to confront the past and together the bandmates created their most personal album yet. Gliding across a spectrum of breathless punk rock, doo-wop, gospel, dancehall, and the band's customary nods to the lineage of two-tone, the album is infused with an uplifting spirit. Guests include Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Hepcat, and The Skints. The band penned the album's 14 songs together and Kevin Bivona produced. See below for track listing.

"We are SO EXCITED to announce our 4th full-length album In The Wild," the band shares. "We put SO MUCH LOVE into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aimee's life and every song is a deep delve. We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown which as we all know was a turbulent time for everyone. The making of the record allowed us to have purpose and to rid our closets of all the skeletons lurking. Humbled and honored to have features from Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Alex & Greg from Hepcat, and The Skints."

Fans who pre-order In The Wild in digital format will instantly receive "In The Mirror." The album will also be released on vinyl. In The Wild is the follow-up to 2018's Fight the Good Fight, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. The album contained the smash hit "She's Kerosene," which entered the top five of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has amassed over 50 million combined global streams to date, and "Broken World," which was recently tapped for Epitaph's Ukraine Benefit Compilation.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

June 7th - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8th - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 10th - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12th - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 14th - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park

June 15th - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

June 17th - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 18th - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook

June 19th - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

June 21st - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22nd - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

June 24th - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25th - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

June 26th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 28th - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

June 30th - New York, NY - Pier 17

July 1st - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2nd - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

July 3rd - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

Sept. 9th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors - The Lot

Sept. 13th - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Sept. 21st - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre