The Imbeciles Release New Single 'You're Gonna Wanna'

The Anglo-American Imbeciles are enigmatic writer/guitarist Butch Dante's creation, with a history of being vividly reborn. And now, they are resurrected again. With a brand-new album 'Imbecilica', a collaboration with Killing Joke legend Youth (Martin Glover) due May 20th and a UK tour with Killing Joke commencing on Monday, The Imbeciles wallop us ahead of this with a brand-new single today called 'You're Gonna Wanna'.

"You're Gonna Wanna" is The Imbeciles' Shiny Happy People, if you will (or if you won't)," states Butch. "We wanted to give people a break from the absolutely s show that is the world today. The lyrics are what you'd get if one of the c**ts who wrote those "live life love laugh" posters took a handful of dexys and did a song with a garage band. And the video reflects that. It's a celebration of all cultures, all religions. Frankly, I think we fing nailed it."

'You're Gonna Wanna' is perfect feel good, guitar-driven pop music; it's even got a Blur 'Song 2' woo-hoo in it, but underneath the poppy shine there is a darkness and irony that underpins much of The Imbeciles work.

The Imbeciles are: Butch Dante (guitar and backing vocals), Ben Rice (guitars, lap steel, backing vocals), John Kent (lead vocals, bass guitar, backing vocals, drums, percussion), Joshua Lattanzi (guitars and backing vocals), Charlie Culbert (drums).

'Imbecilica' will be released May 20th via Cadiz Music. Pre-order the album here.

Watch the music video for the new track here:

Tour Dates

March

Mon - 28th - Cardiff Tramshed

Tue - 29th - Nottingham Rock City

Thur - 31st - Bristol 02 Academy

April

Fri - 1st - Liverpool 02 Academy

Sat - 2nd - Birmingham 02 Institute

Mon - 4th - Manchester Albert Hall

Tue - 5th - Newcastle Boiler Shop

Wed - 6th - Glasgow Barrowland

Fri - 8th - Leeds 02 Academy

Sat - 9th - London Eventim Apollo