The Imaginaries Add Additional Fall Dates to Wheels To The Pavement Tour

The Imaginaries have announced additional fall dates on their Wheels To The Pavement Tour, which kicked off on May 24 in Evansville, Ind. and will conclude with the acclaimed duo performing alongside GRAMMY®-nominated hit-making group Sixpence None the Richer on Oct. 14 in Kansas City, Mo. See below for full list of tour dates.

The duo is gearing up to release their newest single, "Crossroads," which features No. 1 Billboard charting blues rock guitarist, Joe Bonamassa, on Oct. 4. To pre-save/add "Crossroads," click HERE.

The Imaginaries recently released their cover and performance video of Frankie Valli’s timeless classic, “My Eyes Adored You,” on Aug. 30 and have an on-camera performance of the track featured in the biopic REAGAN, starring Dennis Quaid, which was released in theaters exclusively nationwide the same day. To stream/download "My Eyes Adored You'", click HERE and watch the performance video HERE.

They also released their previous single and music video for "Whole Lotta Livin'" on July 26, which features GRAMMY® award-winning hitmaker Vince Gill on guitar. Written by Shane Henry and Maggie McClure of The Imaginaries along with GRAMMY® award-winning songwriter Jeff Silbar (Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Rogers), "Whole Lotta Livin'" captures the spirit of seizing the moment and embracing new adventures. With its uplifting melody and lyrics about breaking free from routine, this song is a call to live life to the fullest and celebrate every day.

To date, The Imaginaries' music has been featured in over 75 placements across film, television and advertisements. Two of their songs are also showcased in the film Mending The Line on Netflix, which rose to No. 1 on the platform’s charts in March 2024.

WHEELS TO THE PAVEMENT TOUR DATES

Sept. 16 Mid West Arts Xpo - Indianapolis, Ind.

Sept. 18 Mid West Arts Xpo - Indianapolis, Ind.

Sept. 25 Pine Creek Lodge - Livingston, Mont.

Sept. 26 Sage Lodge - Pray, Mont.

Sept. 27 Jimmy’s Roadhouse - Red Lodge, Mont.

Sept. 29 The Velvet Elk Lounge - Boulder, Colo.

Oct. 3 Harvest - McKinney, Texas

Oct. 5 Boondocks Music Festival - Farmersville, Texas

Oct. 14 Knuckleheads - Kansas City, Mo. (w/ Sixpence None The Richer)



"Equipped with spades of ability and aptitude (The Tennessee Star, Bethany Bowman)," The Imaginaries released "Things Are Gonna Be Alright," written by Henry and Jeff Silbar ("Wind Beneath My Wings"), in 2022. The track followed the Netflix premiere of A Cowgirl's Song, where McClure and Henry co-starred in the coming-of-age drama, made their debut as film producers and wrote and produced the original motion picture soundtrack. In July 2023, The Imaginaries released a cover of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s classic, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Over the past year, they have been recording in Nashville and returned to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where it all began for The Imaginaries, to record their forthcoming album.

Photo Credit: Jeff Fasano

