The Hunna Release Deluxe Album 'I'd Rather Die Than Let You In'

Today, UK grunge rockers The Hunna return for the release of I'd Rather Die Than Let You In (Deluxe).

The original album delivers the bands hardest and heaviest material while taking their die-hard fans on a whirlwind of emotions for their biggest personal and confessional release. It also has notable assistance from John Feldman, Travis Barker, Josh Dunn and Pete Wentz to name a few.

Now, the deluxe album continues the journey of hope from a 'Bad Place' to Better Days with the addition of "God I Miss My Friends", "Can't Break What's Broken", "Cover You (Unplugged)", "Young & Faded (Unplugged)", "Horror (Unplugged)", and of course-- smash single "Bad Place".

Each record continues to explore the themes of love, loss, the rejection of society, angst, resilience and ultimate rebirth. Particularly, "Can't Break What's Broken" stands out as another hit to the library of The Hunna with its bold and alluring sound - watch the video here. The new singles are a variety of audacious and melancholy lyrics against a contagious beat guaranteed to move any rocker.

Listen here: