The Hives Share New Single GOOD SAMARITAN

Third Man Records is excited to announce The Hives' limited edition double-A side 7" of "I'm Alive" b/w "Good Samaritan," to be released on June 28. Hear "Good Samaritan" HERE. Both new tracks were produced by Dave Sardy (LCD Soundsystem, Marilyn Manson, Fall Out Boy) and recorded in Los Angeles.

In a transmission from the band they say: "This a song about helping people help themselves by not helping them? Are they sarcastic or do they hate people now? Is this punk? You never know with these Hives and it's been a while since I saw them so let's all go see them again and see what they are on about? Musically faster than usual but a surprising dive into the chorus that feels like going into hyper-space. Now it's not surprising anymore. Oh well."

Listen to "Good Samaritan" on your favorite streaming service here!

The Hives recently wrapped up a string of SOLD OUT US dates with Refused. LA Weekly described the shows as "a triumphant rise from the grave by ever-demonstrative and rambunctious Hives" and theKansas City Pitch proclaimed "these are some of the finest showmen in modern rock!" The Hives will head back to Europe for a summer festival run, including performances at the inaugural Lollapalooza Stockholm, Sjock Festival (Belgium), Mad Cool (Spain) and more. See their full tour schedule HERE.

In the twenty years since the Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. SPIN calls The Hives "the best live band on the planet" and frontman Pelle Almqvist "the greatest frontman in rock," and the BBC dubbed the band "a force of nature." Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and "Hate To Say I Told You So" earned a spot on Pitchfork's Top 500 Songs of the 2000's. They sold millions of albums world-wide with multiple RIAA Gold-certifications.

Stay tuned for more info on what is next for The Hives.

Photo credit: Goran Broberg





