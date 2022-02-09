The Highway Women Drop 'A Natural Woman' Cover

The Highway Women, Gabrielle Vaughn, Alyssa Scott, and Jenane, have put their own unique stamp on this iconic song. The Highway Women lay down a powerful track times three in their new cover of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman".

Although unique in their own ways, these ladies blend and deliver the song in a manner that Ms Franklin would approve of. In addition to the incredible solo's, their seamless and incredible harmonies and riffs create a memorable cover that adds an extra touch of artistic creativity.

Set to a 6/8 beat, this song is a marvelous tribute to the genius of Aretha Franklin, Carole King and Gerry Goffin. The Highway Women deliver a soulful rendition and it is just what you need to boost your confidence to be the best possible version of yourself. The music video embraces their performance and passion for this iconic song.

Watch the new music video here: