The Head and The Heart to Play Free Homecoming Show Atop Seattle's Pike Place Market Rooftop

The Head and The Heart and Amazon Music have announced a spectacular hometown show on the rooftop of Seattle's historic Pike Place Market. The show will be FREE to the public and also streamed live on both the Amazon Music and The Head and The Heart Facebook and Twitter accounts. Fans can tune into the one-of-a-kind concert experience exclusively on Amazon Music's Facebook and Twitter handles starting at 7 pm PT on Sunday, August 25. The social channels will also host the performance at Pike Place Market for a limited time afterwards for those unable to watch the livestream.

This will be the first time the band has performed in Seattle since releasing their 4th full-length album, Living Mirage, featuring hit single "Missed Connection."

Pike Place and 1st Avenue will be closed to vehicles starting at 5pm. Sidewalks at the Market will remain open for access to restaurants and shops. Starting at 12pm on the 25th, at the Showbox across the street from Pike Place Market, The Head and The Heart will have a pop-up store featuring exclusive merch designed for the event, with all proceeds benefiting local Seattle-based music programs and initiatives. The Showbox pop-up store will be open all day from Noon to 9pm on August 25th.

Pike Place Market is Seattle's original farmers market, founded in 1907, and is one of the oldest continuously operating public markets in the U.S. The Market, which will be celebrating its 112th anniversary on August 17, operates within a nine-acre historic district and is a bustling neighborhood of hundreds of vendors, housing and businesses, including farmers, craftspeople, independent shops, buskers, and residents, many of whom are low-income seniors, and five social service agencies. In 1974, the City chartered the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA), a not for profit public corporation, to preserve, rehabilitate and protect buildings within the Market, increase the opportunities for farm and food retailing, support small and marginal businesses, and provide services for low-income individuals.

The Head and The Heart's "Missed Connection" recently secured multiple weeks at the #1 position on the Mediabase and BDS Alternative Radio Charts - already having achieved multiple weeks at #1 on the AAA charts. "Missed Connection" is the lead single from Living Mirage, the band's fourth full-length album, released on Warner Records / Reprise Records to critical praise earlier this year. This marks the band's second #1 at Alternative, having previously landed the position for "All We Ever Knew" (Signs of Light), which also held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks in 2016. The band's second single from Living Mirage, "See You Through My Eyes" was #1 most added at AAA radio last week.

The Head and The Heart have been bringing their high-energy live show out on the road in the US on the Living Mirage tour this summer. Including 2 sold out nights at Red Rocks (the bands 5th and 6th sold out shows in the legendary venue), 2 sold out nights at the ACL Live at Moody Theatre in Austin, and more. The Living Mirage tour will continue in Indianapolis on Sept 6th. Tickets purchased online for select tour dates (as noted below) includes your choice of a CD or digital copy of the new album, Living Mirage. Purchasers will receive instructions via email on how to redeem the album after ticket purchase.

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down In The Valley" and "Lost In My Mind" (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. Their last two albums, 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light, settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits with more to come in the coming months.

North American Tour Dates:

09/06/19 - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN *

09/07/19 - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN *

09/08/19 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH *

09/10/19 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH *

09/11/19 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI *

09/13/19 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL *

09/15/19 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI *

09/16/19 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI *

09/18/19 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN *

09/19/19 - Stephens Auditorium - Ames, IA *

09/21/19 - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN +^ *

09/23/19 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL *

09/24/19 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA *

09/26/19 - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium - Asheville, NC *

09/27/19 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA *

09/29/19 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC *

10/01/19 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC *

10/03/19 - The Anthem - Washington, DC *

10/04/19 - Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY *=

10/05/19 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY *!

10/08/19 - The MET - Philadelphia, PA #

10/09/19 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY #

10/11/19 - Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT #

10/12/19 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA #

10/14/19 - UPMC Events Center - Moon Twp., PA #

10/15/19 - The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless - Detroit, MI #

10/16/19 - Palace Theatre - Columbus, OH #

10/18/19 - Algonquin Commons Theatre - Ottawa, ON #

10/19/19 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC #

10/20/19 - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON #

! Main support Hamilton Leithauser

= Main support Rayland Baxter

* Supported by The Moondoggies

# Supported by Illiterate Light

+not a Live Nation date

^ tickets purchased for this date will not include the album





