The Hails and Never Ending Fall Teaming Up for Co-Headline Tour in 2025

Indie bands The Hails and Never Ending Fall have announced that they are teaming up for a co-headline tour in early 2025. Tickets are on sale now. From late February to late March, the bands will travel together from coast to coast making stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Brooklyn and Washington DC. See all upcoming tour dates here.

In celebration of the tour announcement, Never Ending Fall will release their first new single since their album this year titled “ISABEL” on October 25. Leading up to the release, the band will host the 'Never Ending Stream' on Twitch where they will be live-streaming for 24 hours a day for 7 days straight beginning tomorrow. Heavily involved with their active Twitch community, NEF has programming scheduled including special guests, comedy, music, gaming and more.

The Hails have spent a good portion of 2024 out on the road. After releasing What’s Your Motive (Deluxe) in February, they embarked on leg two of the tour for their debut album with sold out shows from coast to coast. Over the summer, the band performed at Governors Ball and were then asked to join Quarters of Change on another tour run. The Hails have remained an indie favorite with recognition from Billboard, Consequence, Paste and more.

Back in August, Never Ending Fall released their record American Disco. A stark genre pivot from their 2020 debut Space City, the new music feels almost like a different band altogether. But in reality, it's a group of best friends since a fated 4th grade talent show performance. Making the move from Maryland to Los Angeles to take a serious stab at their music career, the thing that put them on the map was their hit TikTok series ‘Can it Kirkland’ where they compare name brand liquor and Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand. After becoming beloved figures of the internet, a whole new audience was tuned into their music. The last 5 years have transformed a once hesitant band into one their former selves would be proud of with this release. American Disco won the praise of The Boston Globe, Atwood Magazine and many others.

﻿2025 CO-HEADLINE TOUR DATES

February 21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

February 23 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

February 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

February 26 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

February 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

March 1 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

March 2 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

March 4 - Kansas City, KS - Encore at Uptown Theatre

March 6 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

March 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

March 12 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

March 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

March 16 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

March 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

March 21 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

March 22 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock

March 23 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room

March 25 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory @ Masquerade

March 27 - Orlando, FL - The Social

March 28 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

March 29 - Miami, FL - Gramps

ABOUT THE HAILS

Following a string of encounters too strange to be coincidence, Robbie Kingsley, Franco Solari, Dylan McCue, Andre Escobar and Zach Levy came together to form The Hails. Despite first playing in an insular Miami high school music scene, the band officially formed at the University of Florida in Gainesville, turning the tattered carpeting and beer bottle lined shelves of their sty college house into a distinct, refined sound that is now synonymous with their name.

After graduation, the group made the pilgrimage back to their home of Miami, the city that directly influenced the sound of their early shimmering singles “Younger” and “Stay,” debut EP He Seems Upset (2020), and the subsequent Alive in Strange Ways (2021).

Now with their debut album What’s Your Motive out in the world, recent highlights of the road include holding court at festivals like Governors Ball, III Points and Okeechobee, interspersed between sold-out headline shows and tour support for Quarters of Change, The Beaches and the moss.

ABOUT NEVER ENDING FALL:

Formed in the 4th grade, Never Ending Fall (NEF) is an indie-rock band comprised of lead singer and guitarist Jack Miller, drummer Tommy StClair, guitarist and keyboardist Conrad Boyd, guitarist Pearce Eisenhardt, and bassist Johnny Hohman.

The Maryland natives' repertoire combines sounds ranging from heavy-hitting alt-rock to funky basslines to lighter, electric feel-good melodies. After moving to Los Angeles and rising from their hit TikTok series and jingle ‘Can it Kirkland’, the group has amassed the likes and views of millions worldwide with their undeniable talent, creativity and chemistry.

The five-piece are now headlining tours and drawing sellout crowds in major US markets, backed by their ever-surging fanbase. Never Ending Fall's new album American Disco is available everywhere now via Create Music Group.

Photo Credits: The Hails by Luke Rogers; Never Ending Fall by Austin Cieszko

