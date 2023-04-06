Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple

The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple

Over the next few months, The Hails will be doing a Fun Run of shows, a mix of headline dates and support for The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss.

Apr. 06, 2023  

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of "Fiona."

An occult, otherworldly groove, the track evocatively tells the tale of being caught in the orbit of a larger-than-life femme fatale, who seems to single handedly hold life together. Half functioning as a thank you letter and half asking far too much of someone else, the song grasps firmly onto the life raft of Fiona Apple's discography.

With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with "Fiona."

The Hails front man Robbie Kingsley explained, "'Fiona' finds us in one of our moodiest grooves. It has a cadence that I don't think a lot of our other songs have. The layers in the chorus are thick but there's a hint of intricacy that can be felt through each lyric, which I love."

He continues, "It was important to me to cast a net of mysticism on top of the song because I was carefully avoiding being trite with the lyrics. The song comes from a time where I just couldn't seem to make sense of life, so using Fiona Apple's music as a grounding mechanism felt comfortable. Plus, the heroic aura from the energy of her music felt like something I should sing about."

Over the next few months, The Hails will be doing a Fun Run of shows, a mix of headline dates and support for The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss. Winding their way through the South, Midwest and Northeast, The Hails will be bringing new music and tour-worn favorites to fans. All current and upcoming tour information can be found here and below.

Listen to the new single here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

April 15 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East* (sold out)

April 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade*

April 18 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live*

April 19 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar*

May 11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room#

May 12 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock#

May 13 - Dallas, TX - Ruins#

May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

May 16 - Kansas City, KC - Encore at the Uptown Theatre

May 18 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry &

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern &

May 20 - Madison, WI - Memorial Union &

May 22 - Columbus, OH - The Basement &

May 23 - Syracuse, NY - Funk 'n Waffles &

May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right &

May 27 - Tallahassee, FL - Cascades Park Amphitheater

* with The Happy Fits

# with The Beaches

& with the moss

Photo by Steph Estrada



Bloods Release BOSS Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix Photo
Bloods Release 'BOSS' Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix
The deluxe edition will feature two new remixes of tracks featured on Bloods' acclaimed album Together Baby!. Jonathan Snipes of clipping. reworked 'BOSS' and Ernesto el Defensor remixes '¡Radical!' and the track features Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys.  The album also includes an acoustic version of 'Southern Light.'
Jack River Shares New Single Lie In The Sun Photo
Jack River Shares New Single 'Lie In The Sun'
As Holly stated, she co-wrote “Lie In The Sun” with John Ryan whose credits include One Direction, Maroon 5, Dave Guetta and Harry Styles. The single was produced with Josh Fountain (BENEE, Alison Wonderland, Jarryd James) and paints the picture of an apocalyptic holiday, of blissfully floating in the sea while the sky is on fire around you.
Hotel Mira Share Dancing With the Moonlight Photo
Hotel Mira Share 'Dancing With the Moonlight'
Vancouver’s Hotel Mira crafted their latest, celebratory pop anthem, out now, “Dancing with the Moonlight.”  Produced by Steve Bays (Fur Trade, Hot Hot Heat), “Dancing with the Moonlight” is available now on all music services via Light Organ Records. The band are heading off on an extensive North American tour, kicking off this weekend.
JAAW Share New Single Total Protonic Reversal Photo
JAAW Share New Single 'Total Protonic Reversal'
JAAW is a post-industrial supergroup featuring Andy Cairns (Therapy?), Jason Stoll (Mugstar, KLÄMP, Sex Swing), Wayne Adams (Death Pedals, Big Lad, Petbrick) and Adam Betts (Three Trapped Tigers, Goldie, Squarepusher). JAAW glories in big riffs and massive hooks, while also pushing the boundaries of what that even means.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share