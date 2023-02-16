Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'

The new single is now available on streaming platforms.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Five-piece indie outfit The Hails unveil their next single "Breathless," and announce a run of upcoming tour dates supporting The Happy Fits. Dreamily sliding from a leisurely guitar-driven stroll into a swanky groove, "Breathless" tier by tier climbs in intricacy until a sharp, punctuated ending on an exhale; each repeated listen prompting the discovery of new sonic elements.

A live show fan-favorite dating back to 2019, The Hails spent years tinkering with the track until it felt up to snuff with the potential they knew it had. Through the band's own experimentation and guidance of longtime collaborator and producer Matt Lewin of Magdalena Bay, "Breathless" started to take on its final form, apropos to the polished sonic fingerprint of the modern band.

"We started playing this song almost four years ago and it has always stuck out as a great live moment for us and our crowds," bandleader Robbie Kingsley said. "My vocals in the chorus are actually taken from our first recording session in 2019. After listening to the song so much over the past few years, I decided to retake my vocals in the verses because I knew I could give the song a better emotion and a better voice. It's pretty cool that you're essentially hearing my vocal style evolve over three years within a three-minute track."

In April, The Hails will be joining The Happy Fits on the road for a string of tour dates coming to Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando and Tampa. All current and upcoming tour information can be found here and below.

UPCOMING SHOWS

April 15 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

April 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade*

April 18 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live*

April 19 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar*

* Supporting The Happy Fits

All tour information here

To close out 2022, The Hails released "Exonerate" and "Exonerate (Stripped)," kicking off their era of new releases together. The track was met with praise from the likes of Billboard, Consequence and EARMILK. That same weekend, The Hails took it to the stage of Miami's infamous III Points Festival, winning the crowd's energy over with a track that had only been out for 24 hours at that point. On New Years Eve, the band also joined Magic City Hippies for a momentous hometown show at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

ABOUT THE HAILS

Following a string of encounters too strange to be coincidence, Robbie Kingsley, Franco Solari, Dylan McCue, Andre Escobar and Zach Levy came together to form The Hails. Despite first playing in an insular Miami high school music scene, the band officially formed at the University of Florida in Gainesville, turning the tattered carpeting and beer bottle lined shelves of their sty college house into a distinct, refined sound that is now synonymous with their name.

After graduation, the group made the pilgrimage back to their home of Miami, the city that directly influenced the sound of their early shimmering singles "Younger" and "Stay," debut EP He Seems Upset (2020), and the subsequent Alive in Strange Ways (2021). Recent highlights of the road include holding court at festivals including WonderStruck, Okeechobee and Playground, interspersed between sold-out shows across the state of Florida. The first half of 2022 also saw The Hails join WILLIS for West and East Coast dates.

Firing the starting pistol of their next chapter, The Hails released "Exonerate" in October 2022, ushering in a flood of editorial praise from Billboard, Consequence, EARMILK and many others excited by the direction the Miami five-piece is headed in. The same weekend as the single's release, The Hails took it to the stage of Miami's infamous III Points Festival, winning the crowd's energy over with a track that had only been out for 24 hours at that point.



