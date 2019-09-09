The Growlers Drop Single 'Try Hard Fool'

Los Angeles-based rockers The Growlers drop their new track "Try Hard Fool" today, the third single from their anticipated upcoming LP Natural Affair. Hot off their recent European tour - which included a stand-out set at the Green Man Festival in the UK - the band's winning new fans worldwide with their 80s-infused take on that all-American sound of raw, rumbling garage rock. Previous singles "Foghorn Town" and "Natural Affair" quickly went into heavy rotation on SiriusXMU, snagging positions on LA's KCRW Top 10 and Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, not to mention the band's overall performance across platforms, with 200 million Spotify plays, 1.2 million monthly listeners, and 75 million YouTube streams.

Drunken keyboards, fizzy guitars, and self-deprecating lyrics, all wrapped inside a ballad that recalls an older, slower, laid back Growlers. It's sure to please the super fans in the way way back, but what about the title? "It's an old term we used growing up," says singer Brooks Nielsen. "Like, 'That kid's a try-hard.' Trying too hard to be popular, trying to be successful. If I feel like I'm trying too hard at anything, I have to check myself. The lyrics are directed at me, keeping me in line, reminding me to take a break, but don't quit."

Now on the final leg of their 54-date 2019 World Tour, The Growlers are gearing up for their anticipated set at NYC's SummerStage, Central Park on September 14 with support from indie legends The Lemonheads. This year the band hosts their annual Beach Goth event as a three night Halloween party at the legendary Hollywood Palladium, featuring extended performances, surprises and special guests. Additional dates across Europe were just announced and are on sale now for Winter 2020, listed in full below.

THE GROWLERS 2019 TOUR

9/10 College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT #

9/11 Pearl Street, Northampton, MA #

9/12 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA #

9/13 Black Cat, Washington, DC #

9/14 SummerStage, Central Park NYC, NY☆

9/17 Songbirds, Chattanooga, TN

9/18 Vinyl Music Hall, Pensacola, FL

9/19 Crowbar, Tampa, FL

9/20 Culture Room, Fort Lauderdale, FL

9/21 The Plaza Live, Orlando, FL

9/22 Sing Out Loud Festival at Backyard Stage

9/25 Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

9/26 The Burl, Lexington, KY

9/27 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

9/28 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

10/1 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

10/2 TBA, Arcata, CA

10/3 Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

10/4 McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR

10/5 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

10/6 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

10/31 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

11/1 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

11/2 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles. CA

2020 EURO DATES

2/5/2020 Große Freiheit 36, Hamburg, Germany

2/6/2020 Reithalle, Dresden, Germany

2/7/2020 Astra, Berlin, Germany

2/8/2020 Live Music Hall, Köln, Germany

2/10/2020 Muffathalle, Müchen, Germany

2/11/2020 Kraufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

2/12/2020 Magnolia, Milan, Italy

2/13/2020 Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

2/15/2020 Gibson, Frankfurt, Germany

2/16/2020 Le Trianon, Paris, France

2/17/2020 Het Depot, Leuven, Belgium

2/18/2020 TivoliVredenburg (Ronda), Utrecht, NL

2/19/2020 Aeronef Lille, France

2/21/2020 Roundhouse, London, UK

2/22/2020 Albert Hall Manchester, UK

2/23/2020 SWG3 Glasgow, UK

2/25/2020 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

with Special Guests:

# = Pinky Pinky

☆ = with The Lemonheads & The Nude Party





