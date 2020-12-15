The GroovaLottos Gear Up For 2021 With New Recordings and More

It is a typical day at Polyphonic Studios. Chuck V is in the beat lounge working on a mix for a client, while ZYG 808 is in the control room at the boards, engineering a vocal session for Mwalim, as he adds backing vocals to "DoYou Mind IfWeDanceWitYoDate?", a remix of the band's 2016 Indie Blues hit single. It's been over 3 years since The GroovaLottos released their 6-time Grammy nominated, debut album "Ask Yo' Mama" and this upcoming mixtape, "MAMA's HAMPER" serves as both a re-introduction of the band, and a place holder while their finish their follow-up album.

With the passing of Eddie Ray Johnson at the beginning of the summer, the band's next steps were uncertain. Johnson had been involved in the early stages of the mixtape, which was put on hold due to the pandemic shutdown, followed by band member, Mwalim turning his attention to constructing and opening Polyphonic Studios. Johnson, a skilled carpenter, had been instrumental in the construction of the facility and had completed the work days before his passing. After some time, the remaining band members decided to pick up and complete the project,

"MAMA's HAMPER" is an 8-song mixtape that will feature remixes and remakes of favorite cuts from "Ask Yo' Mama", incorporating a style that the studio has been cultivating called "Southcoast Soul" alternately, "Southcoast Thump"; what may prove to be New England's first regional sound. "Southcoast..." is a blend of soul, hip-hop and jazz, with elements of rock, creole, and ska blended in. Music fans got their first taste of "Southcoast Thump" with the summer release of "THUMPIN'" by The ZYG 808. This will be the first time that the sound has been applied to a project that used live instruments and was neither hip-hop or EDM.

The GroovaLottos released the single and video XMAS MORNING in November, adding to the pantheon of Christmas songs like "Grandma Got Run over By A Reindeer"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAiMp_JVN2k