The Greeting Committee Announce US Headline Tour

Continuing to ride the success of their sophomore album Dandelion, The Greeting Committee announce their 2022 headline tour. The 19-date tour will begin in St. Paul, MN on February 5 and come to a close with a hometown Kansas City, MO show on April 9. Known for their explosive live performances, The Greeting Committee is eager to immerse their fans in their latest music, as it was intended to be enjoyed.

Back in September, the band released their long-anticipated second album Dandelion. Despite its often-brutal honesty, Dandelion radiates an irrepressible and unbridled energy, thanks in part to the joyful chemistry that The Greeting Committee bring to every track. Sonically larger and more experimental than ever before, the upcoming tour is one that fans will not want to miss.

Made up of Addie Sartino, Brandon Yangmi and Pierce Turcotte, The Greeting Committee have embraced a spirit of purposeful sharing since their formation in 2014. Founded soon after Sartino and Yangmi got their start playing open-mic nights in Kansas City, the band self-released their debut EP It's Not All That Bad in 2015. Its lead single "Hands Down" quickly became a breakout hit, paving the way for The Greeting Committee's signing to Harvest Records when they were all still in high school.

After making their Harvest debut with the Meeting People Is Easy EP in 2017 and releasing their debut album This Is It in 2018, the band spent much of the next few years on the road, with sold-out headline shows in major markets such as Chicago, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. To date, they've toured with the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, Tennis, Hippo Campus, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and taken the stage at leading festivals like Lollapalooza and SXSW, in addition to delivering the I'm Afraid I'm Not Angry EP in late 2019 and appearing in Netflix's To All the Boys: Always and Forever. The band's second album Dandelion is out now via Harvest Records.

Tour Dates

February 5 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

February 6 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

February 8 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

February 9 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

February 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

February 11 - Boston, MA - Café 939

February 12 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

February 15- Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

February 16 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

February 18 - Austin, TX - The Parish

February 19 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

February 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

February 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of The Hill (Noise Pop Festival)

February 25 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

February 27 - Portland, OR - Holocene

March 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 2 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

April 9 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater