The Game Releases Single 'Stainless' ft. Anderson Paak

Today, Compton rapper The Game shares the soulful new jam "Stainless" featuring Grammy winning artist Anderson .Paak. Produced by Big Duke, The Game rides over a sweet-sounding smooth West Coast track with an effortless flow reminiscing over Nipsey Hussle, 2Pac, Fatal Hussein, Yaki Kadafi, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson and 2Pac. A music video for the song was filmed in LA earlier this month. The track will appear on The Game's ninth studio album Born 2 Rap available via Entertainment One/Prolific/5th Amendment Entertainment on November 29th, 2019.

This Saturday, November 2nd, The Game will tape a live episode of Everyday Struggle at ComplexCon at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Compton rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, and entrepreneur The Game locked down a place in the pantheon alongside greats of both coasts by a combination of bar-for-bar bravado, provocative observation, hard-hitting hooks, and sharp introspection. Now, he delivers possibly his "final album" in the form of the aptly titled, Born 2 Rap.

The Game's previous album release 1992 tied Drake for holding the most #1 album debuts on Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart and tied with 2Pac and Lil Wayne for having the 3rd most #1 album debuts on Billboard's "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" chart. He started this impressive legacy with double-platinum 2005 full-length debut, The Documentary. It not only bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnered GRAMMY® nods in the categories of "Best Rap Song" and "Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group," but it also emerged as a classic avowed by Pitchfork among the "Top 50 Albums of 2005" and chosen on Complex's "Classic Albums of the Last Decade." The 2006 follow-up Doctor's Advocate retained his spot at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum. Maintaining positions at #1, he ignited a prolific string of blockbuster releases-L.A.X. [2008], The R.E.D. Album [2011], Jesus Piece [2012], Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf [2014], The Documentary 2 [2015], The Documentary 2.5. [2015], and 1992 that have led to over 10 Million Albums sold worldwide

2018 saw a trio of recent singles achieve RIAA certifications with "100" [feat. Drake] platinum and "El Chapo" with Skrillex and "All Eyez" [feat. Jeremih] both gold as his total stream tally exceeded 3 Billion across platforms. Television and film credits span everything from Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and Larry King to Hell's Kitchen and the upcoming All-Star Weekend directed by Academy® Award winner Jamie Foxx and co-starring Robert Downey, Jr. and Benicio del Toro. Not to mention, he sparked successful ventures in the world of legal cannabis with his Trees by Game brand, The Reserve dispensaries and partnerships with GFarmaBrands, among others. Who else can boast starring in Street Kings alongside everyone's favorite action hero Keanu Reeves and lending his voice to Dr. Dre's final chart-dominating opus Compton?

The 2019 powerhouse lives up to the promise of its name especially on the first single from Born 2 Rap, "West Side" where his rapping remains as on point as ever. Born To Rap will be available everywhere on November 29th, 2019.





