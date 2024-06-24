The Front Bottoms to Embark on 'Finding Your Way Home Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fueled By Ramen band The Front Bottoms have announced plans for a U.S. headline tour. Dubbed the “Finding Your Way Home Tour,” the 2024 headline tour kicks off on September 12th with two shows at the House of Blues in Boston, MA, and includes both west & east coast dates for the 2024 iteration of their annual holiday festival Champagne Jam.

This year's Champagne Jam will be held on both coasts for the first time ever, with a two night stand set for the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on November 22nd and November 23rd, followed by the east coast date on December 14th in Atlantic City, NJ. Support for the tour and lineups for their annual year-end blowouts will be announced in the coming weeks. Pre-sale tickets for the “Finding Your Way Home Tour” are available now, with general on-sale beginning this Thursday, June 27th at 12pm EST. See below for full tour routing. For tickets and more information, visit HERE.

Last year, the duo released their celebrated album You Are Who You Hang Out With. Recorded in multi-week spurts with producer Mike Sapone, both in The Front Bottoms’ New Jersey studio and Ghost Hit Recording in Massachusetts, You Are Who You Hang Out With features the singles “Emotional,” “Punching Bag,” “Outlook,” and “Paris.” The latter arrived alongside an official music video which was edited and directed by Dad Filmed It, and captured live moments as well as behind the scenes footage from the band’s album release show at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rock Amphitheatre – watch it HERE. Brooklyn Vegan hailed “Outlook” as “a crunchy, catchy, power pop-punk song with that distinct Front Bottoms flair,” while UPROXX attested that “‘Emotional’ shows a new direction, forward-looking and ambitious.” “[It’s] all of the best parts of the Front Bottoms’ aesthetic” raved PASTE, and Consequence urged “there’s plenty more classic Front Bottoms to come.”

THE FRONT BOTTOMS 2024 LIVE DATES

9/12 – 12/14: FINDING YOUR WAY HOME TOUR

11/22 + 11/23: Champagne Jam (West Coast)

12/14: Champagne Jam (East Coast)

9/12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

9/13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

9/14 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

9/17 - Detroit,MI -St. Andrew's Hall

9/18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

9/20 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

9/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

9/24 - Des Moines, ID - Val Air Ballroom

9/25 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

10/15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/22 - Chicago, IL - HOB Chicago

10/23 - Chicago, IL - HOB Chicago

10/26 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

11/21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

11/22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam - West Coast)

11/23 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam - West Coast)

11/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek

11/27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

11/29 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

11/30 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

12/02 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

12/04 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

12/14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena (Champagne Jam - East Coast)

Comments