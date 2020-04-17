The Front Bottoms Share New Song 'Everyone Blooms'

The Front Bottoms have returned with a brand-new single, "Everyone Blooms," which is available today on all streaming platforms. The track is joined by a surrealistic animated music video - created by WE ARE YHELLOW - which is available now on The Front Bottoms' YouTube channel. Furthermore, today at 4:00PM ET, The Front Bottoms will debut their first ever Twitch livestream featuring performances, discussions, and many more surprises. Fans can watch on the band's official Twitch channel, with additional livestreams to be announced in the coming weeks.

Watch the video below!

The Front Bottoms' Brian Sella and Mathew Uychich commented on the new song, "This year has been a disaster, but we are pushing forward with positive and creative energy. We poured ourselves into making 'Everyone Blooms' and are really proud of how it turned out. We hope you like it."

This past December The Front Bottoms shared standalone single "Camouflage," their first new music in over a year. The song, which debuted alongside a Mark Jaworski directed music video, was praised by The FADER who declared the track "a celebration of sorts for a band perennially on the fringes of a major breakthrough." "Everyone Blooms" and "Camouflage" arrive as The Front Bottoms finish up work on the follow-up to their 2017 LP, GOING GREY, which is expected to arrive this year.

The Front Bottoms are currently slated for a run of U.S. tour dates with Jimmy Eat World, set to kick off August 7th at Charlotte, NC's Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. The tour, which will feature special guests Turnover and Joyce Manor on select dates, is set to run through early September (full itinerary below). For more information on the tour and tickets please visit www.thefrontbottoms.com.





