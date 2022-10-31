The Failsafe Release New Single 'Ghost of You'
The track was released alongside a new music video.
Heavy-hitting four-piece, The Failsafe have released their latest single "Ghost Of You." The new track's lyrics effortlessly unearth the stinging memories of lovers divided, and unfaithfulness that haunts vocalist Jesse Weber as he looks to escape this painful past.
Backed by shimmering electronics, the band explodes into a pleading chorus, "Tell me when it's over | Tell me when it's safe for open eyes | 'Cause I'm blinded by the hate in your lies." The pummeling drums and jagged guitar riffs delivered by The Failsafe on this track could tell a story with no lyrics at all-a perfect culmination of letting the instrumentation breathe and intensifying the overall delivery.
"'This song is about being haunted by the past, when your heart is ripped apart and you constantly relive the good and bad times, and the words said and reaction to the situation that led to regret. Everywhere you go, every picture you look at is a reminder that continues to haunt you in the aftermath."
The music video for "Ghost Of You" shows us the harrowing retrospective of two lovers once in idiom, only to be driven apart by deceit. The video sees vocalist Jesse Weber plagued by the memories, some good and some bad, of his now shattered relationship. The opening scene shows the band launching into the crashing riffs of "Ghost Of You" in the setting of a could-be funeral home, the perfect atmosphere for haunting memories and a love that is no more.
The video for "Ghost Of You" was directed and edited by Ryan Hudson and Shane Pitmon. The song was written by The Failsafe and Sahaj Ticotin, and produced by Sahaj Ticotin.
The Failsafe is a heavy-hitting, melodic, dark, and gritty electronic rock band that will make you want to headbang, dance, and punch something simultaneously. Their live shows feature everything from swinging in the rafters to sitting on a stool with an acoustic guitar. You can catch The Failsafe touring regularly, or maybe you've seen them previously sharing the stage with the likes of Hinder, Saliva, Saving Abel, and many more.
Watch the new music video here:
