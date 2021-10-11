The F16s Shares New Single 'It Sucks to Be Human' From New EP

Chennai, India based four-piece The F16s proudly share the rip-roaring, groovy, synth-laden, space-disco revelation " Sucks To Be Human," the newest single from the upcoming EP "Is It Time to Eat The Rich Yet?" due out October 22nd.

The F16's Joshua Fernandez shares that the song addresses "Human short sightedness combined with pride and wilful ignorance literally destroying the world. Brain dead rotting world of humans whose core existence depends on nothing more than consumerism and pop culture." He goes on to say: "No matter how many people you are surrounded by, no matter how similar we look, no matter how many similarities we have with other people you just feel like the world is not yours. Society is a hack. Can we please get abducted already?"

"Sucks To Be Human" follows " Easy Bake Easy Wake " released in September with a visually stunning magical thrill-ride music video to match. " I'm On Holiday ", the EP's upbeat, twinkling lead single, came accompanied by a vibrant, playfully surreal lyric video premiered via FLOOD with the EP's announcement in August.

The F16s were getting Spotify playlisting before Spotify India opened up, hitting nearly 8 million streams on their single "Moon Child" through word of mouth before Spotify India opened their doors, or an American label had signed them.

Listen to the new single here: