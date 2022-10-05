Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Drives Shares New Single 'Not That Bad'

The Drives Shares New Single 'Not That Bad'

Today’s release is the first single off of the band’s forthcoming second EP.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Back with their first release since 2021's This Might Take A While, cinematic garage rock band The Drives today release the single and video "Not That Bad" - Listen. Today's release is the first single off of the band's forthcoming second EP.

Fully produced by the LA-based trio, "Not That Bad" as well as the band's upcoming EP, very transparently delve into the world of mental health. As a means to tackling things head-on and avoiding complacency, the band offers a raw look into their innerworkings as individuals, functioning within a collective unit.

On today's release singer and guitarist Andrew Levin said, "This song is an attempt to capture the aftermath of a romantic relationship that ends before it really starts." He continues, "It's that point when you are just getting to know someone and then things slow down for whatever reason, so you can't really be sad about anything, even though you clearly are. People end relationships for a million different reasons and sometimes it has nothing to do with their partner anyways."

In the official video, created with director of photography Geffen Shichor, the band masters their own brand of aloof sincerity that is reminiscent of a video you'd see playing in a skate shop in the early aughts, while contrastingly surrounded by the warm hues of a 70s dream home. This visual perfectly differentiates the band's grit with their emotional connectedness to the content they create.

The Drives are a trio who craft gritty indie-rock music that explores complex narratives of vulnerability with raw, unfiltered honesty. Comprised of singer/guitarist Andrew Levin, producer/guitarist Casey Chen, and bassist Geo Botelho, they currently produce and record everything out of their home studio in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

In June 2017 they released their single "Tell Me," which landed in multiple of Amazon Music's top alternative playlists including DV8, Alternative Hits, Fresh Alternative and Fresh Indie. The song was also featured on KX 104.7 and was even used for a Pizza Hut commercial back in 2018. In 2019, the trio released "Keep Warm," which topped #3 on Hypem's Popular Chart, was featured on KCRW's Jason Kramer's Show and landed a placement on Spotify's Fresh Finds playlist. The band finished 2019 by playing at one of LA's most iconic venues, The Satellite, in December, but their live performances came to a halt due to the pandemic in early 2020.

Nevertheless, they kept songsmithing and released "OCD" in October 2020. Inspired by Andrew's own experiences with mental health, "OCD" gained critical acclaim from various media outlets including Buzz Bands LA. The next track "All This Boredom" was featured by Atwood Magazine, as well as Buzz Bands LA's 88.5 FM show and 89.3 FM Liverpool. In January 2021, the band released "The Comedown," a slacker rock anthem that landed on several of Amazon Music's top curated alternative playlists including Fresh Alternative, Breakthrough Alternative, and Control Alt Repeat.

"The Comedown" also received praise from FLOOD Magazine and Spill Magazine. In September of 2021, the band released one last single "End At The Door" which landed on three of Spotify's top curated playlists including The New Alt, New Noise, and Rockin' Vibes. They also returned to live performances by playing shows with School Night, Breaking Sound, and Amazon Music's Breakthrough live performance series.

The Drives ended 2021 with the release of their debut EP This Might Take A While featuring the track "You Would Always Say" which also landed on Spotify curated playlist The New Alt. Their debut EP has garnered over 1.3 million streams on Spotify and over 812k streams on Amazon Music. The Drives spent the first half of 2022 diligently working in their home studio to put together their second EP. The first taste of this project, "Not That Bad", is available everywhere today.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Courtney Govan Releases New Single 'sofa'Courtney Govan Releases New Single 'sofa'
October 4, 2022

The relatable spirit of the song is the product of Courtney Govan’s all-rounded honesty and authenticity; the introspective nature of her music gives listeners a sincere narrative, who can see themselves in the glee and excitement of liking someone without the pressure of a label. The song is centered around joyful empowerment.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is #1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers and Adults 25–54 for Second Week Straight of New SeasonGOOD MORNING AMERICA Is #1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers and Adults 25–54 for Second Week Straight of New Season
October 4, 2022

“Good Morning America” stood as America’s No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (3.335 million) and Adults 25-54 (749,000) for the week of Sept. 26, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. Leading in the key adult demos for the second week in a row, “GMA” won the first two weeks of the season.
ABC News' NIGHTLINE Is No. 1 in All Key Demos for 2nd Week StraightABC News' NIGHTLINE Is No. 1 in All Key Demos for 2nd Week Straight
October 4, 2022

This week “Nightline” covered Hurricane Ian, Russians fighting back against Putin’s call to arms, Singer Melanie Chisholm’s new memoir, the U.S. fentanyl crisis, climate change’s affect on hurricanes, “Hocus Pocus 2,” and the latest “20/20” episode which covered the Sherri Papini case.
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds to a 4-Month High in Total ViewersLIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds to a 4-Month High in Total Viewers
October 4, 2022

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” topped “Dr. Phil” by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.200 million vs. 2.017 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating) to stand as the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show. In fact, “Live” ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 37th week in a row.
Del McCoury Wins Big At 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music AwardsDel McCoury Wins Big At 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards
October 4, 2022

Recognized yet again for his dynamic and immediately recognizable voice that has lent high, lonesome heart to over 30 records in his six-decade career, Del McCoury was crowned Male Vocalist of the Year for the fifth time. This is McCoury’s 19th IBMA award to date, maintaining the title of the most awarded artist in bluegrass history. 