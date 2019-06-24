The Darcys Premiere Video For New Single BETTER DAYS

The Darcys kicked off the summer early with the sizzling single, "Better Days", which premiered via Billboard. Today the Toronto duo of Jason Couse and Wes Marskell premiere a visual aid to keep the party going, now that the season has officially arrived, via Spill Magazine. Watch it below!



The Darcys have released a string of singles over the past year, including last summer's banger, "Just Here With My Friends" featuring Leah Fay of July Talk and autumn's soulful "Chasing The Fall". Both singles garnered crossover success for the duo and their new pop-minded sound. 2019 brought "Hurt", a pop-ballad-turned-epic driven by Couse's powerful vocal performance, and an acoustic cover of Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes", all while working on the follow up album to 2016's Centerfold.

Watch the video here:





Discussing the video duo stated, When working on "Better Days", we knew wanted to write something that could become somewhat of a positive anthem... if anything, just for ourselves. We wanted a song that would remind us that it's not all bad all the time, and to help us believe that better things are on the horizon. We figured... if it could navigate us through tough times, maybe it could help others too. The lyric video is an extension of that thought. Alon's fun and creative visuals perfectly sync with the sentiments behind the song and add to the overall uplifting feeling we were chasing.



Formed in Toronto, Canada, The Darcys make groove-forward alt-pop. The duo have released three critically acclaimed full-length albums, a 20-minute instrumental piece entitled Hymn For A Missing Girl, and a lo-fi interpretation of Steely Dan's masterpiece AJA. Their catalogue, lush with vibrant synths, 808s and funk bass, has a sound that feels timeless yet contemporary in today's modern pop landscape. Following a busy international touring schedule, The Darcys had both a commercial and artistic breakthrough with 2016's California-inspired Centerfold. Details on their follow up full-length will emerge in the coming months.





