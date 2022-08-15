Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Chats Announce Biggest UK/EU Tour to Date for 2023

The Chats Announce Biggest UK/EU Tour to Date for 2023

Tickets will go on sale from 9am this Friday, August 19th.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 09, 2022  

This Friday, The Chats' rip-roaring, epic second album, unapologetically titled, GET fED will be released on their own label, Bargain Bin Records, so today the band have released the final track, titled Out On The Street ahead of full release on August 19th.

Watch the new video here featuring The Chats on the road smashing out their infectious, sing-along punk rock. The culmination of high-energy live footage was captured by Maclay Heriot who followed the band through their 2022 USA tour, with footage taken from Coachella, kicking footies in venue carparks, and a whole bunch of intense US shows.

The Chats have been touring throughout 2022 playing in front of huge crowds across many countries and today are proud to announce their 2023 UK tour dates with a headline show at Brixton's 02 Academy in London - their largest show to date. Next year's tour will also visit venues in Ireland, France, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. See full dates below and pick up tickets, on sale from 9am this Friday, August 19th, from the band's website.

This month, the trio played their frenetic live show at Splendour In The Grass Fest in North Byron Parklands on home soil, where they thrashed through Smoko in front of a packed stage - the tune that pushed them into the ears of millions of online listeners at warp speed. Watch the live performance video here.

Smoko was just the gateway drug for a life of Chats dependence. Rather like The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army', it started routinely enough, as the lead track on The Chats' second EP, 'Get This In Ya!!', but since October '17, when singer/bassist Eamon posted an accompanying video - which cost them just $5, for the sauced-up sausage roll snarfed on camera - it's accrued a staggering 16 million YouTube views and counting, as well as enthusiastic props and radio plays from Elton John, Michael Stipe, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Josh Homme and Dave Grohl along the way.

Fast forward through to 2022 and The Chats are about to release their much awaited second album, GET fED - an incendiary, hyper-adrenalized blitz from punk heaven, showcasing an electrifying all-killer-no-filler 13 tracks which perfectly capture the band's explosive energy.

Pre-save the new album, GET fED today here, or pre-order it at here, where you can also pick up tickets for The Chats' 2023 UK/EU tour.

The Chats thank you kindly for your support.

Watch the announcement video here:

The Chats - 2023 - UK/EU TOUR DATES

16-May - Dublin, 02 Academy
17-May - Dublin, 02 Academy
18-May - Belfast, Limelight
19-May - Manchester, Academy
20-May - Glasgow, Barrowlands
21-May - Newcastle, NX
22-May - Cardiff, Tramshed
23-May - Bristol, Bristol 02 Academy
24-May - Birmingham, Institute
26-May - London, 02 Academy Brixton
29-May - Antwerp, Trix
30-May - Paris, Trabendo
31-May - Cologne, Live Music Hall
04-Jun - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
06-Jun - Copenhagen, Loppen
07-Jun - Malmo, Debaser
08-Jun - Stockholm, Plan B
09-Jun - Oslo, John Dee




From This Author - Michael Major


Jesse Roper Returns With 'Cool Whip' From Third LP 'Horizons'
August 15, 2022

Canadian rocker Jesse Roper is back with the sultry and Motown-inspired new single “Cool Whip.” Working closely with famed JUNO-nominated producer Gus Van Go (Metric, The Stills, Whitehorse, Arkells, The Trews, Sam Roberts) on this new collection of songs has pushed Roper into creating some of his best work.
Girls In Synthesis Announce New Album 'The Rest Is Distraction'
August 15, 2022

Featuring frequent collaborators funkcutter and Stanley Bad on horns and violin, respectively, two songs also see Eleni Poulou, ex-The Fall, on keyboards. The album was mixed by long-term collaborator Max Walker, with stunning landscape photographer by Bea Dewhurst. The album was mastered in France by Ayumu Matsuo.
The Chats Announce Biggest UK/EU Tour to Date for 2023
August 15, 2022

The Chats have been touring throughout 2022 playing in front of huge crowds across many countries and today are proud to announce their 2023 UK tour dates with a headline show at Brixton’s 02 Academy in London - their largest show to date. Next year’s tour will also visit venues in Ireland, France, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway.
Annie Keating Releases New Single 'Sunshine Parade'
August 15, 2022

Ahead of a fresh run of UK and Ireland shows this Autumn - ANNIE KEATING - is revealing a surprise new single: “Sunshine Parade”. Released on 15th August, the track is a taster of a brand new EP from the NYC singer-songwriter, ‘Twenty 22 Tour EP’, which will be exclusively available at her upcoming shows.
PBS Confirms THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Season Two
August 15, 2022

Silvia Martinez, a California home cook who grew up making Mexican dishes she learned from her grandmother, aunts and mother, was revealed as the winner of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE in the season finale. The second season will give home cooks from around the country another opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes.