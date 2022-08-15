The Chats Announce Biggest UK/EU Tour to Date for 2023

This Friday, The Chats' rip-roaring, epic second album, unapologetically titled, GET fED will be released on their own label, Bargain Bin Records, so today the band have released the final track, titled Out On The Street ahead of full release on August 19th.

Watch the new video here featuring The Chats on the road smashing out their infectious, sing-along punk rock. The culmination of high-energy live footage was captured by Maclay Heriot who followed the band through their 2022 USA tour, with footage taken from Coachella, kicking footies in venue carparks, and a whole bunch of intense US shows.

The Chats have been touring throughout 2022 playing in front of huge crowds across many countries and today are proud to announce their 2023 UK tour dates with a headline show at Brixton's 02 Academy in London - their largest show to date. Next year's tour will also visit venues in Ireland, France, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. See full dates below and pick up tickets, on sale from 9am this Friday, August 19th, from the band's website.

This month, the trio played their frenetic live show at Splendour In The Grass Fest in North Byron Parklands on home soil, where they thrashed through Smoko in front of a packed stage - the tune that pushed them into the ears of millions of online listeners at warp speed. Watch the live performance video here.

Smoko was just the gateway drug for a life of Chats dependence. Rather like The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army', it started routinely enough, as the lead track on The Chats' second EP, 'Get This In Ya!!', but since October '17, when singer/bassist Eamon posted an accompanying video - which cost them just $5, for the sauced-up sausage roll snarfed on camera - it's accrued a staggering 16 million YouTube views and counting, as well as enthusiastic props and radio plays from Elton John, Michael Stipe, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Josh Homme and Dave Grohl along the way.

Fast forward through to 2022 and The Chats are about to release their much awaited second album, GET fED - an incendiary, hyper-adrenalized blitz from punk heaven, showcasing an electrifying all-killer-no-filler 13 tracks which perfectly capture the band's explosive energy.

Pre-save the new album, GET fED today here, or pre-order it at here, where you can also pick up tickets for The Chats' 2023 UK/EU tour.

The Chats thank you kindly for your support.

Watch the announcement video here:

The Chats - 2023 - UK/EU TOUR DATES

16-May - Dublin, 02 Academy

17-May - Dublin, 02 Academy

18-May - Belfast, Limelight

19-May - Manchester, Academy

20-May - Glasgow, Barrowlands

21-May - Newcastle, NX

22-May - Cardiff, Tramshed

23-May - Bristol, Bristol 02 Academy

24-May - Birmingham, Institute

26-May - London, 02 Academy Brixton

29-May - Antwerp, Trix

30-May - Paris, Trabendo

31-May - Cologne, Live Music Hall

04-Jun - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

06-Jun - Copenhagen, Loppen

07-Jun - Malmo, Debaser

08-Jun - Stockholm, Plan B

09-Jun - Oslo, John Dee