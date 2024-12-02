The Chat Kick-Off Their 2024 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An entire year has passed since Australian punks THE CHATS last left their mark on UK venues with riotous shows. The three-piece kicked off their exciting new UK tour last night in Portsmouth and cannot wait to greet their fans nationwide.



“Even though we should be enjoying the Aussie summer and not freezing our balls off, THE CHATS are currently smashing through Europe and about to hit the UK,” says Eamon Sandwith. “We’ve brought our mates THE PRIZE (great band, very handsome), and for the UK shows we’ll also have the f*ckin sick RIFLE (great band, very handsome). See ya in the pit, ya dogs.”

This year, they will entertain Londoners across three huge shows at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. Two of those are already sold out, and most other venues will likely be sold out over the coming week.



Pre-order remaining tickets for the UK tour shows listed below and HERE and sing along LIVE with THE CHATS this month in person at the venues below:

UK Shows

Sun, Dec 1st - Guildhall, Portsmouth

Tue, Dec 3rd - Wulfrun, Wolverhampton

Wed, Dec 4th - Rock City, Nottingham

Thu, Dec 5th - NX, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Fri, Dec 6th - Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen

Sat, Dec 7th - 02 Academy, Glasgow

Sun, Dec 8th - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tue, Dec 10th - Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

Wed, Dec 11th - Marble Factory, Bristol

Thu, Dec 12th - Marble Factory, Bristol

Fri, Dec13th - Electric Ballroom, Camden, London - SOLD OUT

Sat, Dec 14th - Electric Ballroom, Camden, London - SOLD OUT

Sun, Dec 15th - Electric Ballroom, Camden, London

Photo Credit: Luke Henery

Comments