The Brook & The Bluff to Release New EP in November; New Single Available Now

Indie-folk sensation The Brook & The Bluff have announced their upcoming EP, This Could All Go Nowhere, out everywhere via AWAL on November 14th. The project marks a new chapter of the band, seeing them at their most sonically evolved and lyrically intricate as they add new dimensions to their already-beloved sound. The EP’s five tracks explore complex themes of fear and emotional paralysis, all wrapped in upbeat melodies that are backed by captivating instrumental and vocal arrangements. This Could All Go Nowhere serves as an enthralling, genre-blending offer from a group truly making their mark.

“‘Blue Jean’ is a song about depression that came out of nowhere (or maybe from my depression - who’s to say),” says the band. “As soon as we all started to work on it, we knew it had to be on this collection of songs we had been finishing. Songs that felt like they all came together out of nowhere to become a family. It seems only right that ‘Blue Jean,’ ‘Bad Bad News,’ and three other songs make up an EP called This Could All Go Nowhere. It really could be going nowhere, but it’s probably going somewhere.”

In addition to the announcement of the EP, the group also gives fans a preview of what they can expect from the project with the release of new single “Blue Jean.” A deceptively upbeat track, the song explores dealing with persistent sadness, personified by Blue Jean, and trying to figure out how to break free from it. Bright, twanging guitars and mellow drums provide a contrast to the reflective lyrics, resulting in an impressive early taste of This Could All Go Nowhere.

“‘Blue Jean’ is an extended metaphor for depression,” shares the band. “This thing that follows you around and weighs you down as you go, but you can’t shake it. Sometimes it’s because you don’t want to, sometimes it’s because you just can’t. It can feel like you’re just floating through life and don’t have much power to change it, but you can always reverse the piano in the bridge.”

The single follows the September release of single “Bad Bad News," showcasing the band’s unique fusion of indie rock and alternative-folk. Last year, the band released their career-defining album Bluebeard, a record that sounded like a timeless classic. The group’s incandescent harmonies, masterful arrangements, all combined with an incredible live show have helped create an undeniable buzz around their music. They are now, by far, one of the most successful young bands at folk-rock’s amorphous contemporary edge, fusing the craft of the past with the ideas and avenues of the present.

The group is currently bringing their revered live performances across the country. In September, they concluded an expansive tour supporting Stephen Sanchez, as well as a set at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN on September 28th. Tonight, they will kick off the first of a run of shows supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise on select dates. A full list of upcoming dates can be found below.

The Brook & The Bluff Tour Dates

10/16 - The Anthem - Washington, DC #

10/18 - Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA

10/19 - Ascend Amphitheatre - Nashville, TN #

10/20 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL #

10/22 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL #

10/23 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL #

10/25 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC #

10/26 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC #

11/10 - Moon Crush “Avett Moon” - Miramar Beach, FL

1/18 - Playground Music + Arts Fest - Gainesville, FL

# Supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Photo credit: Bryant Bural & Noah Tidmore

