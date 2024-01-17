The Body & Dis Fig Share New Single 'Dissent, Shame'

Their new album will be released on February 23.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 4 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024

The Body & Dis Fig Share New Single 'Dissent, Shame'

Ahead of the release of their debut collaborative album Orchards of a Futile Heaven, out February 23rd, The Body & Dis Fig share potent, affecting new single "Dissent, Shame." 

The track's devastating force lies beyond pure noise or abrasive textures, evoking weighty emotions with a minimalist drone dirge that gradually builds into an enchanting choral passage. Suffused with a raw vulnerability and a longing for catharsis, Dis Fig's voice searches for escape in the midst of oppressive atmospheres as if determined to find relief from guilt.

She elaborates on the track: “It's about the act of abandonment, and the guilt and shame that comes with it. Running away from something, seemingly towards your own safety, but as your conscience picks you apart the entire way.”

Orchards of a Futile Heaven affirms The Body & Dis Fig as skilled sound sculptors who have an exceptional ability to make deeply affecting music, bracing as it is touching, harrowing as it is awe-inspiring. While sampling has long been essential to each, The Body & Dis Fig deftly meld their differing approaches to sampling and creating extreme sounds until the boundaries are entirely blurred.

The group transmute weighty emotions into bristling sonic atmospheres, buoyed by Dis Fig's ethereal vocals. She elaborates: “I love the balance. You could never connect to just a machine as well as you could a human. Which is why the combination is so potent for me. I don't want to hide. I think nothing connects you more empathetically than another human's voice.”

The Body & Dis Fig plan to tour throughout the US, UK, and Europe in 2024 - dates coming soon.

Photo courtesy of The Body & Dis Fig.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Eliza McLamb Shares Modern Woman Single Ahead Of Debut Album Photo
Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album

Ahead of the release on Friday McLamb is dropping a final song, the album's focus track “Modern Woman.” McLamb's sonic masterpiece features 12 stirring glimpses into her life, including the already-released singles “16,” “Anything You Want,” “Glitter,” and “Mythologize Me.” 

2
Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In New Album Photo
Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In New Album

From Red to Reputation to Folklore and everything in between, the quartet will deliver twelve string renditions of some of their favorite Taylor tracks from her career. The announcement comes on the heels of last week's stunning “Anti-Hero” music video, as well as the hypnotizing visualizer of the Midnights standout “Snow On The Beach.'

3
Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless Perfect Blue Photo
Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'

Boutique record label Den of Wax has announced the release of Minneapolis/Portland-based, shoegaze, post-rock trio Driftless' acclaimed 2022 album, Perfect Blue, for the first time ever on vinyl. The beautifully designed gatefold, with blue swirl vinyl is available via the Den of Wax online store, Bandcamp, and the recently opened Den of Wax shop.

4
Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March Photo
Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March

For Próxima Parada, what began as a group of college friends wanting to spread joy to their local community has led to national tours where people let loose and feel whatever they need to feel. Oliver Hazard has received praise from outlets like Billboard, and The Fader and has appeared at iconic festivals like Bonnaroo.

More Hot Stories For You

Eliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This FridayEliza McLamb Shares 'Modern Woman' Single Ahead Of Debut Album This Friday
Vitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album ReleaseVitamin String Quartet Performs Taylor Swift Favorites In Galentine's Day Album Release
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Releases Deluxe Vinyl Edition Of Driftless 'Perfect Blue'
Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In MarchPróxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
APPROPRIATE