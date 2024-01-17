The Body & Dis Fig Share New Single 'Dissent, Shame'

Ahead of the release of their debut collaborative album Orchards of a Futile Heaven, out February 23rd, The Body & Dis Fig share potent, affecting new single "Dissent, Shame."

The track's devastating force lies beyond pure noise or abrasive textures, evoking weighty emotions with a minimalist drone dirge that gradually builds into an enchanting choral passage. Suffused with a raw vulnerability and a longing for catharsis, Dis Fig's voice searches for escape in the midst of oppressive atmospheres as if determined to find relief from guilt.

She elaborates on the track: “It's about the act of abandonment, and the guilt and shame that comes with it. Running away from something, seemingly towards your own safety, but as your conscience picks you apart the entire way.”

Orchards of a Futile Heaven affirms The Body & Dis Fig as skilled sound sculptors who have an exceptional ability to make deeply affecting music, bracing as it is touching, harrowing as it is awe-inspiring. While sampling has long been essential to each, The Body & Dis Fig deftly meld their differing approaches to sampling and creating extreme sounds until the boundaries are entirely blurred.

The group transmute weighty emotions into bristling sonic atmospheres, buoyed by Dis Fig's ethereal vocals. She elaborates: “I love the balance. You could never connect to just a machine as well as you could a human. Which is why the combination is so potent for me. I don't want to hide. I think nothing connects you more empathetically than another human's voice.”

The Body & Dis Fig plan to tour throughout the US, UK, and Europe in 2024 - dates coming soon.

Photo courtesy of The Body & Dis Fig.