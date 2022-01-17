The Blinders Announce Headline London Show

The Blinders have been announced to headline The Social on March 15th for the Hopscotch club night curated by Radio 1's Jack Saunders. The show finishes The Blinders full UK tour in support of The Cribs throughout March.

Tickets for The Social show will be available from 9am Wednesday January 19th here. Tickets for The Cribs tour are available now here.

The Social host Jack Saunders has been a huge champion of the rapidly rising Manchester indie rock band at Radio 1. He was a big fan of The Blinders' acclaimed 2020 album Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath and most recently the band's latest single 'City We Call Love', taken from their forthcoming EP Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1) out January 21st.

'City We Call Love' also received further great support from Radio 1 on Clara Amfo's show. It also became a hit at BBC 6Music with support from Steve Lamacq and Chris Hawkins.

The forthcoming EP Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1) is a five-track collection of dark brilliance. A fiery yet emotive EP, its psychedelic-infused indie-rock plays like a cross between IDLES, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Arctic Monkeys. Thomas Haywood's lyrics range from the visceral bite of a generation of political frustration with tracks such as 'The Writer', to his most sensitive songwriting yet with close examinations on love with the likes of 'Barefoot Across Your Water' and 'Hate To See You Tortured'.

The Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1) EP finds The Blinders coming armed with an expanded line up and now as a five piece delivering an even wider-reaching sound stretching throughout their frenetic energy, warm psychedelics and huge indie anthems.

The band revealed the first taste of the new line up on their sold out UK headline tour in September last year which received a rapturous response from fans and saw the final show at Manchester's Albert Hall feature in Louder Than War's Best Gigs Of 2021.

London Headline Show

March 15th - London, The Social

Tour Dates

Tues 1st: Birmingham O2 Institute

Weds 2nd: Norwich Waterfront

Fri 4th: Sheffield Academy

Sun 6th: Manchester Academy

Tues 8th: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Weds 9th: Glasgow SWG3

Fri 11th: London Roundhouse

Sat 12th: Brighton Chalk

Sun 13th: Bristol Marble Factory

Photo credit: Niall Lea