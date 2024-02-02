The Blessed Madonna Releases New Single 'Happier' With Clementine Douglas

The Blessed Madonna returns to kick off 2024 with new single “Happier” ft. Clementine Douglas.

A record long in-demand after being successfully road-tested in her sets on dance floors all over the world, “Happier” sees The Blessed Madonna join forces with rising star Clementine Douglas — BBC Radio 1's Dance Vocalist Of The Year in 2022 and the voice behind Sonny Fodera's 2023 breakthrough hit “Asking” — for the first time.

The release of “Happier” follows The Blessed Madonna's Carry Me Higher EP in November, a collaborative record featuring JOY (Anonymous) and Danielle Ponder, released in 7”, 10”, and demo versions, bookending a banner year in 2023.

Reaffirming her position as one of dance music's most celebrated artists, 2023 saw The Blessed Madonna play landmark sets at Sonar, where she debuted her ‘Club Within A Club' concept, Warehouse Project, and Boiler Room in Bali.

She also played three sets at Glastonbury in June, including a secret set back-to-back with Fred again.. and a live BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix with Annie Mac & salute. Additionally, she released two statement singles; “Mercy” ft. Jacob Lusk of imitable three-piece Gabriels, and “F*** what u heard” featuring UK Garage cult hero, Todd Edwards.