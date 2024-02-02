The Blessed Madonna Releases New Single 'Happier' With Clementine Douglas

The release of “Happier” follows The Blessed Madonna's Carry Me Higher EP in November.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

The Blessed Madonna Releases New Single 'Happier' With Clementine Douglas

The Blessed Madonna returns to kick off 2024 with new single “Happier” ft. Clementine Douglas.

A record long in-demand after being successfully road-tested in her sets on dance floors all over the world, “Happier” sees The Blessed Madonna join forces with rising star Clementine Douglas — BBC Radio 1's Dance Vocalist Of The Year in 2022 and the voice behind Sonny Fodera's 2023 breakthrough hit “Asking” — for the first time.

The release of “Happier” follows The Blessed Madonna's Carry Me Higher EP in November, a collaborative record featuring JOY (Anonymous) and Danielle Ponder, released in 7”, 10”, and demo versions, bookending a banner year in 2023.

Reaffirming her position as one of dance music's most celebrated artists, 2023 saw The Blessed Madonna play landmark sets at Sonar, where she debuted her ‘Club Within A Club' concept, Warehouse Project, and Boiler Room in Bali.

She also played three sets at Glastonbury in June, including a secret set back-to-back with Fred again.. and a live BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix with Annie Mac & salute. Additionally, she released two statement singles; “Mercy” ft. Jacob Lusk of imitable three-piece Gabriels, and “F*** what u heard” featuring UK Garage cult hero, Todd Edwards.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Blessed Madonna Releases New Single With Clementine Douglas Photo
The Blessed Madonna Releases New Single With Clementine Douglas

A record long in-demand after being successfully road-tested in her sets on dance floors all over the world, “Happier” sees The Blessed Madonna join forces with rising star Clementine Douglas — BBC Radio 1's Dance Vocalist Of The Year in 2022 and the voice behind Sonny Fodera's 2023 breakthrough hit “Asking” — for the first time.

2
Rublow Keeps the Momentum up With Fiery Single No Weight Photo
Rublow Keeps the Momentum up With Fiery Single 'No Weight'

“No Weight” follows the release of “Blow Talk” whose buzzing music video has already clocked 222K YouTube views and counting. Rublow continues to earn tastemaker acclaim. None other than Ebro Darden co-signed him, and ATTACK THE CULTURE raved, “It's all types of big flexing for the Cash Money Records standout.”

3
Video: Lorena Leigh Drops Majestic Music Video For Whales Photo
Video: Lorena Leigh Drops Majestic Music Video For 'Whales'

Lorena Leigh has released the music video for her song, “Whales.” The video submerges listeners into the sea as the beats mimic the crashing of the waves, and the whimsical vocal tracks envelop anything dropped in. This siren-calling visual has an upbeat dance track juxtaposed with deep contemplation of what it means to be alive.

4
IARC Releases Album By New Age Music Legend Ariel Kalma & More Photo
IARC Releases Album By New Age Music Legend Ariel Kalma & More

The album's lead single “Écoute Au Loin” perfectly encircles the middle ground captured by the three musicians on The Closest Thing to Silence. Starting with a manipulated loop of woodwinds played by Kalma, Honer's strings swirl like a spell around the mix, as Chiu's synthesizer and drum machine programming pushes the composition forward.

More Hot Stories For You

Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'
Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'
Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'
Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON