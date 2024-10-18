The Blessed Madonna Releases Debut Album 'Godspeed'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Blessed Madonna has released her long-awaited debut album, Godspeed. Comprised of 24 tracks—including the singles “Mercy” ft. Jacob Lusk, “Serotonin Moonbeams,” “Edge Of Saturday Night” with Kylie Minogue and “Happier” ft. Clementine Douglas—Godspeed was written over the course of three years, detailing thousands of hours worth of work.

The album is both a testament to Marea Stamper’s (aka The Blessed Madonna) decisive and far-reaching influence and an homage to her roots in underground electronic music. Drawing on a rich groundswell of collaborators—from pop megastars like Kylie Minogue to long-established names at the beating heart of the US underground like Jamie Principle and A-Trak, breakout acts like Joy Anonymous and vocalists tracing classic soul (Danielle Ponder), new-age gospel (Jacob Lusk) and UK RnB (Joy Crookes)—Godspeed explores the myriad of sounds, eras and touch points that make The Blessed Madonna the artist she is today.

There are also deeply personal themes at its core. Balancing the twin flames of rave and religion—both are of crucial importance to Stamper—Godspeed explores the full spectrum of human emotions, tackling everything from joy to grief with equal gusto.

“Godspeed: the word marks the beginning of a journey and sometimes the end of one,” The Blessed Madonna explains. “After nearly a year in lockdown, when I signed the paperwork and knew that I was going to be allowed to make this album, I called my dad in Kentucky to tell him the good news. He could not contain his pride and in a way his relief. I was going to be ok. He says it better than I do at the beginning of the record. I lost him suddenly just weeks before the first session, but his voice will live in Godspeed forever and make a million more journeys to everyone who hears it.” Read more about the meaning of Godspeed HERE.

With creative direction overseen by acclaimed DIY bootlegger artists Sports Banger, the album also makes a stirring visual statement. A black & white photograph of Stamper’s husband, Vadim, wearing a custom-made Godspeed belt buckle is depicted on the reverse of the vinyl sleeve, while the vinyl’s gatefold features a collection of re-purposed club relics lifted from across The Blessed Madonna’s 30+ year DJ career.

