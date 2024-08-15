The Blessed Madonna Links With Kylie Minogue on New Single 'Edge of Saturday Night'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Blessed Madonna has joined forces with trailblazing pop icon, Kylie Minogue, on the hugely-anticipated “Edge Of Saturday Night."

Kylie says, “Almost 30 years after my first stay at Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, it was a total joy to revisit this iconic destination. I loved sharing this unforgettable moment with The Blessed Madonna and am so happy the excitement and energy of this hot August club adventure was captured in the video for ‘Edge Of Saturday Night’. I was so delighted to be asked by Marea to be part of this track and can’t wait for fans to hear it."

Teased for the last few weeks and while the duo were together in Ibiza, “Edge Of Saturday Night” was first conceived as an idea on the cusp of lockdown back in 2020 and inspired by a DJ set in Berlin. The song took almost four years to fully crystallize as a record, with the addition of Kylie’s vocals breathing new life into the track — now a centerpiece of The Blessed Madonna’s forthcoming debut album, Godspeed.

After meeting for the first time in person in Ibiza last month, the pair immediately struck up a friendship, with Kylie scaling the DJ booth at DC-10 during The Blessed Madonna’s set at Circoloco and following suit at legendary Ibiza hotel, Pikes — setting for Wham!’s classic 1983 ‘Club Tropicana’ video — where the duo continued the party the following night. Kylie and The Blessed Madonna embraced the storied music heritage of the hotel, choosing Pikes’ iconic swimming pool and Freddie’s Club as fitting backdrops for the forthcoming official video.

Landing as the latest single from The Blessed Madonna’s 24-track debut LP, Godspeed — due for release on October 11th — “Edge Of Saturday Night” already bears all the hallmarks of an iconic, summer-defining record. Look out for the official video launching on Friday, August 23rd.

The accompanying single artwork — the third image to be revealed from Godspeed’s overall creative direction, overseen by acclaimed DIY bootlegger artists, Sports Banger — is also a talking point. Tapping back into the album and its twin flames of rave and religion, the image pays homage to the unlikely duality between tent revival Pentecostal Christianity and underground rave culture.

Godspeed Track List:

God Has Left The Room (Intro) Somebody's Daughter Nowhere Fast Henny Hold Up Feat. Mother Marygold, Ric Wilson Jinterlude Serotonin Moonbeams Edge of Saturday Night with Kylie U Want 6 Grand 4 Wut (Interlude) Blessed Already Feat. Ric Wilson, Marbl Strength (R U Ready) Feat. Joy Crookes Why Trax Records Still Sucks in 24 (Interlude) We Still Believe Feat. Jamie Principle That's The Shhh (Pure Love) (Interlude) Carry Me Higher Feat. Joy Anonymous, Danielle Ponder Henterlude Back 2 Love Feat. Jin Jin Brand New Feat. James Vincent McMorrow, A-Trak Count On My Love Feat. Daniel Wilson, KON Godspeed Feat. DJ E-Clyps Secretariat Feat. Shaun J. Wright, KON Mercy (The Welcome) Feat. Jacob Lusk Mercy Feat. Jacob Lusk Your Mom <3 (Interlude) Happier Feat. Clementine Douglas

Photo credit: Eva Pentel

