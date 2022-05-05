The Black Seeds Release New Single 'Game Over'

New Zealand eight-piece The Black Seeds have today released their heavy new reggae single "Game Over," accompanied by a dub-version. Also out today is a captivating video for the song set on the inside of a pinball machine. "Game Over" is the fourth single to be released from the band's upcoming seventh studio album LOVE & FIRE, out June 17 via Proville Records/Kartel Music Group in Europe and seminal New York City-based reggae label Easy Star Records in North America.

Packed with muted guitar riffs, driving bass and drums, and an infectious horn section, "Game Over" is a classic reggae track that showcases The Black Seeds' iconic sound. Led from the front by vocalist Barnaby Weir, "Game Over" tackles the challenging subjects of adversity, depression, and the daily domestic grind.

"The lyrical content of this song describes some of the challenges and feelings of life as a musician and parent in this world," says Weir. "It's about the struggle to be the best you can while maintaining relationships and careers - as well as feeling like you're achieving something. It's definitely a feeling we all have at times."

Accompanying the single is a 70's pinball inspired music video by Wellington Video Director Ed Davis. Playing on the track's title, Ed created digital versions of each of the eight band members inside a virtual gaming world.

"A lot of work went into making meshes of their faces from selfies, customizing their avatars, instruments, clothes and sunglasses", explained Ed. "I filmed myself miming all their moves - guitar, drums, sax, trumpet - so I could mocap their avatars into life."

"I love the old analog games, where you're up against physics and gravity, making a little steel ball shoot up the rails and find the high score bumpers and bonuses. There's some very convincing VR pinball games that tap into the exact same reflexes and timing. I can see a Black Seeds themed pinball game coming from all this."

The Black Seeds released their debut album 'Keep On Pushing' in 2001, which despite a minimal marketing budget, went on to reach platinum sales in New Zealand. The second album, 2004's 'On The Sun,' added a heavy dose of funk and soul to their dub reggae sound. Third album 'Into The Dojo,' signaled the beginning of the band's introduction to the rest of the world.

2008's follow up 'Solid Ground' and 2012's 'Dust And Dirt' and 2017's 'FABRIC' continued to build the band's global following after they were successfully released through trailblazing North American label Easy Star Records. Easy Star subsequently re-released the entire catalogue from the band in North America.

Consistent touring throughout Europe, North and South America, has led to over 80 million Spotify streams since 2015, as well as placings on the US Billboard Reggae chart, and the iTunes Reggae Charts in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Their tracks have found placements on cable classics Breaking Bad and Weeds, as well on the big screen in movies like Eight Below and The Inbetweeners II. Highlights from two decades of international press have included The Huffington Post describing their sound as "thick, bottom-heavy, and melodic," and Clash Music deeming them "one of the best live reggae acts on the planet".

The Blacks Seeds' new album, LOVE & FIRE, is released Friday, June 17, and features new single "Game Over," alongside the already-released singles "It's So Real," "Bring The Sun," and "Let The Sunshine Through."

Watch the new music video here: