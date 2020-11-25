The Black Seeds Announce New Single 'Raised With Love'

The Black Seeds make a triumphant return to their sonic roots with their new single, "Raised With Love," out worldwide on November 27. Packed full of the sunshine reggae vibes that have made them a household name in their homeland of New Zealand, and a favorite for festival-goers around the world, the single is the first off their new album set for release later next year. It will be released in North America in partnership with tastemaker indie label Easy Star Records, who has handled the entire catalog of The Black Seeds in this part of the world since 2010.

Recorded during COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand, the new single is a bass heavy reminder to be grateful for the simple things we have, inspired by looking over old rediscovered family photos. "I was feeling especially grateful for how I was raised with lots of love and music in the house. 'Raised With Love' is a thank you to all the parents out there doing their best to make life a thing of beauty for their children," says frontman Barnaby Weir.

While firmly based in the island grooves that inspired the birth of the band two decades ago, The Black Seeds' sound casts a wide net, layering funk, soul, Afrobeat, and other eclectic elements over their dub/reggae foundations. At home the multi-platinum-selling band are revered stalwarts of the touring and festival circuit, while abroad they've spearheaded New Zealand's internationally renowned roots movement alongside the likes of Fat Freddy's Drop and Katchafire. With over 63 million streams on Spotify since 2015, The Black Seeds have taken their boundary-crossing reggae fusion to the world over and continue to build their momentum with their latest single and forthcoming album.

Described by Clash Magazine as "one of the best live reggae acts on the planet," The Black Seeds' legendary eight-piece live show may be on pause for a worldwide tour, but their new single "Raised With Love" echoes the truly optimistic and hopeful sound loved by fans worldwide and is sure to be on high rotation to warm up the winter months ahead!

